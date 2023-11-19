Today we bring a detail that is undoubtedly very interesting for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a game that is already close to Nintendo Switch. It was originally announced at the Nintendo Direct in February 2021 and now it is finally close to its premiere. We recently learned that Outer Wilds will be released this December 7 of 2023 on Nintendo Switch and now we have your download size.

This will be 3.9 GB on Nintendo Switch. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title too It will be sold in physical format in 2024still without a specific date.

In the eShop we can buy it for €18.39 until December 14, 2023, a 20% discount.

In the acclaimed and award-winning game Outer Wilds, players take on the role of the newest member of Outer Wilds Ventures, a space program searching for answers in a strange, ever-changing solar system. Players will pilot a spaceship to visit planets filled with relics of an advanced extinct civilization, and navigate all kinds of environments that change over time. They’ll have to explore and solve the mystery before the time loop ends!

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.