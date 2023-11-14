We bring you an announcement that is undoubtedly very interesting for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a game that is already close to Nintendo Switch. It was originally announced at the Nintendo Direct in February 2021 and now it finally has a date for the console.

Specifically, it is Outer Wilds. It will be launched this December 7, 2023:

Welcome to the Space Program! Become a new recruit in this award-winning open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. #OuterWilds: Archaeologist Edition from @A_i and @Mobius_Games is coming to #NintendoSwitch on Dec. 7! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/sQylGOUhIn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 14, 2023

In the acclaimed and award-winning game Outer Wilds, players take on the role of the newest member of Outer Wilds Ventures, a space program searching for answers in a strange, ever-changing solar system. Players will pilot a spaceship to visit planets filled with relics of an advanced extinct civilization, and navigate all kinds of environments that change over time. They’ll have to explore and solve the mystery before the time loop ends!

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.