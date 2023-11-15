It took a long time, but finally Outer Wilds is also about to appear on Nintendo Switch through the just announced Archaeologist Edition.

Annapurna Interactive and the developers of Mobius Digital have indeed announced that the acclaimed sci-fi adventure will be available from December 7th on the Nintendo eShop, clearly in digital version. However, a physical edition is also planned, which however will see the light in an unspecified period of 2024.

Finally, we would like to point out that the Archaeologist Edition of Outer Wilds also includes the Echoes of the Eye expansionin addition of course to the base game.

