The Indie World Showcase on November 14 brought with it several new features for Nintendo Switch. One of the best was the announcement of the release date of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition for early December.

The game was announced 2 years ago for Switch

As you probably know, Outer Wilds is an action-adventure title created by the teams at Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive, who released it for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2019; and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022.

Now, and after a considerable wait for the hybrid console version to arrive, its developers have just confirmed that the chosen date is next December 7.

You can watch the trailer here:

As you could see, the game will make you the new recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a curious space program that seeks answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.

Because of this, you must prepare with your intergalactic equipment, check your oxygen levels and begin a great adventure in space, all using an interesting variety of unique devices to probe your environment, track mysterious signals, decipher alien writings and even roast chocolates. .

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and will arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 7. Stay informed about indie games here

What did you think of this version of the open world game? Tell us in the comments.

