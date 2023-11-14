The announcement was the closure of Nindie World held in November 2023.

Outer Wilds finally comes to Nintendo Switch

Yesterday we had the surprise announcement of a Nindie World, which, as the tweet published by Nintendo already announced, would show the future indie titles that would come to Nintendo Switch along with the updates that were already present, and this event has ended with a quite relevant announcement: Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Editiona video game that has been in development for the hybrid console for years.

It must be said that after the opening with the announcement of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution few could imagine that what was coming at the end of the Nintendo event was going to be this Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Editionwhich has not only announced its release date scheduled for December 7but they have also advanced that A physical version of the title will be released in 2024, so we will have to wait to have our cartridge. Of course, they have not said anything about a launch window.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 7 with a physical version due in 2024

Having said all this, it must be noted that Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is an action and adventure title developed by Mobius Digital, being a video game that was originally launched for Ps4, Xbox One and PC in 2019 and that has reached more platforms over time, being that it was in 2022 when Ps5 and Xbox Series X/S had their own version. Since then it was being developed for Nintendo Switch, and now hybrid users will finally receive it. You can see the trailer below:

Furthermore, it should be noted that Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition puts us in control of an explorer of the solar system which is in a time loop that ends once the sun becomes a supernova, having to look for clues around this time loop and the cause that caused it. Therefore, all you have to do is wait to see what is coming to Nintendo Switch starting next December 7.

