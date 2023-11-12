The Belgians were still relatively mild with flashes. But our southern neighbors are also increasingly opting for the nanny state.

Flashing is all the rage these days. The government that keeps a close eye on us with cameras to see if we don’t pick our noses: apparently it’s part of it. In the past, if you were hit with 1,000 euros in fines, you could always say ‘I’m going to emigrate’. Before gritting your teeth, transfer the amount again. Of course with the text ‘highway robbers’ in the description for the bank.

Running is no longer possible

But yes, emigration is also becoming less and less an option. Running is no longer possible. Because our southern neighbors are also going for the patronizing axe. Quality publication Het Laatste Nieuws reports that built-in margins in speed cameras will disappear, that they will always be on and will now also be increasingly used on ‘regional roads’. The bottom line: there will be a lot more flashing in Belgium.

In the old situation, speed cameras were sometimes turned off. This was because quotas had been reached or to limit administrative burden. For example, you were only flashed if you drove more than 140 kilometers per hour on the highway. Or you weren’t flashed at all. But Belgian politicians want to get rid of this practice. Quotas are going out. And Flanders is investing 7.5 million euros in civil servants who ticket citizens.

More fines

The number of fines has already increased from 4.7 million in 2021 to an expected 6.2 million in 2022. But it is ‘the intention’ that this will grow much more. About 11.6 million Belgians live in Belgium. So even if you don’t correct for babies and the like, on average every Belgian gets half a fine per year. To show that fines affect everyone and not just the criminals. However, according to Minister Lydia Peeters, it is all about safety. Not to bully or rake in cash:

In Flanders, we will invest 7.5 million euros in enforcement and dynamic traffic management in 2024. These are not introduced as a bullying measure, but as a measure in the fight against accidents due to excessive speed. The speed limit is the safety limit and more drivers should realize that. Lydia Peeters, possibly related to Bob

Weary

In any case, colleague @willeme is already deafened by the terror. Do you also allow yourself to be gagged, or would you rather die on your feet than live on your knees? Let us know in the comments!

