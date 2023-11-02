There are great headphones on the market that have conquered us but, when it comes to recommending ones with a good quality/price ratio, we rarely fail to mention the WH-1000XM5 de Sony. That’s why now that it has dropped in price on Amazon, we could only do one thing: tell you about it here so that you also know them (and agree with us). Take note and don’t let them escape you.

Sony WH-1000XM5, the perfect supra-aurals

As we say, the sound market has been filled with great proposals in recent years, which often makes it difficult to choose one or the other. There are big brands with very interesting models of great quality and performance such as Bose or Apple (to name just two), but when they come into play the price factor and noise cancellationthe same ones always come out: the Sony WH-1000XM5.

With several generations already behind them, these headphones have been able to gradually refine their features until they offer a device that can have very few faults. The Noise Cancellation, of course, is still present (now with a new processor), being one of the best on the market and its transparency mode also continues to offer fantastic management of external sound. It goes without saying that the sound quality It is guaranteed, with clarity, good bass and balanced audio to match.

They also rely on the so-called Precise Voice Pickup technology, which guarantees that you can hear and be heard clearly when you answer calls, and they do not forget to offer support for the most famous voice assistants: Alexa and the the Google.

Your control of adaptive sound It also automatically adjusts sound settings based on your surroundings and your activity, while Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses music when you want to have a conversation without having to remove your headphones.

The autonomy It is not far behind, with a 30-hour endurance, and in terms of design, it is difficult not to like them, both for finish, design and comfort, since you can use them for hours without problems.

With the ability to pair with two devices at the same time, in case you want to use them, for example, with your phone and tablet without having to mess with their connections, these Bluetooth headphones are also accompanied by a carrying case to take them protected wherever you want without fear of them getting damaged.

36% offer on Amazon: they repeat a historic low!

A drop of 36% is enough for you to consider purchasing it, there is no doubt. And the Sony WH-1000XM5 have gone from costing 449.99 euros to only 288.43 eurosthus resulting in a more than interesting investment, especially if you take into account that you can also choose them in the color you like the most: black, beige or blue – the latter is possibly our favorite tone.

Sold and Fulfilled by Amazon, you can be releasing them this Saturday, if you place your order in the next 3 hours. You’re already taking a while to get hold of them. You will not regret it.