TESTERDAY

Tester Days are events created by Motociclismo to offer everyone the opportunity to participate in a real comparison, thus becoming a tester for a day. The formula is simple: you choose the category you want to participate in (Adventure, Crossover, etc.), in which you can alternate for 3 hours and for over 100 km riding the best bikes in the segment, accompanied by journalists from the Motociclismo Test Team. There are around twenty motorcycle manufacturers and about a hundred motorbikes present at every appointment.

TESTERDAY FESTIVAL

In the spectacular Paderna Castle (PC), in the context of TesterDay, Motociclismo will organize the second edition of the Festival in an exhibition area of ​​4,000 m2. It will be a real motorcyclist’s party, with free entrywhere we will ride the motorbikes and enjoy the most important innovations in the sector (motorcycles, clothing, accessories, e-bikes, etc.) which will be presented dynamically through tests and workshops and we will soon reveal the names of the characters and the prizes up for grabs in the contests we are organizing for you.

TESTERDAY TRACK

The Tester Day Track will be held on August 24th in Misano Adriatico! Members will have the opportunity to ride, on the same day, the best super sports cars 2024 of all the biggest brands. Each participant will test at least 6 different bikes for as many driving shifts approximately 15 minutes each. Riders will always have a motorcycling guide in front of them. Each motorbike will be fitted with “new” tires at the beginning of the morning and, if necessary, also in the middle of the day. Driving courses and seminars on protective clothing and tires will also be held. Each participant will leave a deposit of 300 euros as a deterrent which will be returned only at the end of the session. Over the course of the day, to offer a truly unique riding experience, we plan to put no more than 40 people in the saddle. The day will cost a thousand euros, all inclusive.

TESTERDAY TRAVEL

Finally, they return by popular demand Tester Day Travel: participants will be able to drive the most beautiful touring motorbikes of all the main Houses for over 700 km and three days. The routes, studied ad hoc by our testers, develop in a daisy chain around the resort in question, and include every day about 250 km with some (optional) off-road digressions, providing participants with all types of information on motorbikes, riding techniques and equipment. Prices starting from 990 euros, all included.

For information write to the address testerday@motociclismo.it or call these numbers 333 5633002 or 02 40321127 (Monday to Friday).

The dates are subject to variations – cancellations – implementations.