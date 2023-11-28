The border between what is real and what is illusory is fine. At the end of the day, what we call “the five senses” are nothing more than the interpretation that our brain makes of the stimuli that reach it from its sensory endings. Or so it used to be.

A virtual sense. A team of researchers has discovered a new way in which our brain reacts to the world around it, a sensation they have dubbed the “phantom touch illusion” (PTI). In their analysis they unraveled some of the characteristics of this type of touch without contact.

A sensation, not a sense. It is a sensation, similar to touch but that does not respond to the stimulus caused by the pressure generated by an object or the heat it emanates. The PTI is not generated by a visual stimulus as one might suspect, but rather, as the authors explain, it is the result of more complex interpretations made by our brain.

It is because of this similarity to touch that some have referred to this illusion as a “sixth sense.” Although the interpretation that our brain makes in the PTI is similar to the one it makes when it really “feels”, we cannot speak of a sense as such, since it does not respond to a specific stimulus but, as the authors explain, “to a combination complex of sensory perceptions.

What is the feeling like? The study authors explain that most of the participants in their study described this sensation as “a tingling or pinching, electrifying sensation or as if wind was passing through their hands.” All this without there really being any object or movement external to the participants that could induce the sensation.

Immersive virtual reality. To study PTI, the team responsible for its identification used virtual reality glasses that they placed on the participants in the experiment. They were asked to manipulate objects in this virtual reality, including a stick. The details of the methodology followed were published in an article in the journal Scientific Reports.

Specifically, the researchers asked the group of participants to manipulate the stick with one hand so that in the simulation the other end of the stick touched their other hand. The participants were then asked if this virtual contact had generated any sensation in them, and if so, they were asked to describe the sensation and its intensity.

Most participants reported a tingling-like sensation when this virtual contact occurred. What’s more, some participants drew attention to this sensation before being consulted by those responsible for the study.

A complex question. The researchers repeated the experiment by changing some key factors to dig deeper into the matter. For example, they repeated the experiment under similar conditions but preventing participants from seeing the contact. Even in this case, they indicated that they felt something.

“This suggests that human perception and bodily sensation are not only based on vision, but on a complex combination of many sensory perceptions and the internal representation of our body,” Marita Metzler, co-author of the study, explained in a press release. .

Those responsible also replicated the study outside of the virtual world. In this case they used a laser pointer as a wand. However, when participants were asked to “touch” their hand with the light beam, they did not describe a similar sensation.

And all this for what? As the authors of the study itself explain, better understanding this phenomenon can help us better understand our brain. Specifically, as Christian Klaes, also co-author of the text, points out, the study “could even deepen our understanding of neurological diseases and disorders that affect the perception of one’s own body.”

Image | Jeshots.com / Pilacinski et al., 2023