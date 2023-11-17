Once again, the end of the month of November arrives and with it, a new edition of Black Friday. Edition that, on this occasion, will officially take place next Friday the 24th. But which many stores have anticipated and which we can enjoy right now, with thousands of discounts on all kinds of gaming devices: video games, consoles, hardware, peripherals and more. And then we collect some of the purchases that the VidaExtra team has on our radar for this Black Friday.

Samsung 512 GB microSD card (Sergio Cejas)





An essential in the middle of 2023, especially taking into account the number of portable game consoles that we have available (and the little internal storage that most usually come with) is a good high capacity microSD card and with great performance. And the Samsung EVO Select 512 GB is one of the best possible options.

It is reduced to only 28.99 euros on Amazon on the occasion of Black Friday, its all-time low. AND It is class U3, A2 and V30, with up to 130 MB/s. Which makes it ideal for Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch and many more.

Samsung MB-ME512KA/EU EVO Select – 512 GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 Memory Card, 130 MB/s, Full HD and 4K UHD, including SD Adapter, Blue

8Bitdo Bluetooth Adapter (Juan Sanmartín)





We use fewer and fewer cables in our gaming setup. Or at least, we try. Something much simpler today, thanks to the number of wireless peripherals that the market offers us. And all of them are much more enjoyable, especially controls and controllers, via a Bluetooth adapter for our console or gaming PC.

This one from 8Bitdo has a great design, it costs 19.35 euros on Amazon (it may drop in price in the coming days) and It is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation game consoles, Windows, Mac and more.

8Bitdo – Wireless USB Adapter 2 for Switch OLED, Windows PC, Mac and Raspberry Pi, PS5, PS4, Switch Pro Controller and More (Windows)

Book Elden Ring: The Books of Knowledge, Volume II (Alberto Martín)





It has been with us for a considerable time now but Elden Ring is still one of the best games of the moment. An essential in this new generation of video games that we should play if we had not yet been able to. Which many of us will play again in 2024 on the occasion of the launch of its long-awaited DLC. However, the immensity of the Between Lands can be overwhelming, so a guide wouldn’t hurt.

This one, Elden Ring: The Books Of Knowledge, Volume II has a price of 42.74 euros (which may be lower these days) and is a must have. It contains the numerous creatures that inhabit the Middle Lands. and the weapons that can be obtained to deal with them.

Elden Ring: The Books of Lore, Volume II: Shards of Devastation

Bowser Super Mario Bros. Figure (Frankie MB)





Reduced to 38.24 euros, not at its historical minimum price but cheaper than in recent weeks, on Amazon we have this curious figure of Bowser from the Super Mario Bros. universe. It has magnificent ratings, it is one of the purchase options preferred within its category and has a size of 18 centimeters. A Christmas gift for fans of the popular saga. And be careful, because it also spits fire.

Yes, you read it right. It works with three AAA batteries and a little water that we must add to its tank. After this, we activate its igneous function and, using light and water vapor, it imitates quite well a fictitious flare that will not burn, but will will delight the little ones in the house.

Nintendo Super Mario figure 18 cm with fire-breathing function

Nintendo Switch (Juan Lorente)





Like every year since it went on sale, Nintendo Switch and its different variants are one of the star Christmas gifts. And although this year it has such powerful competitors as Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally and some more, Nintendo’s hybrid remains a must-have for gamers. Even more so, with great games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in its catalogue.

Depending on what we are looking for, we have different Nintendo Switch options to choose from: the Lite model costs 204 euros, the original Switch for 279 euros and the OLED Switch for 329 euros. However, they are likely to drop in price in the coming days.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder game for Nintendo Switch (Fran San Nicolás)





Without leaving the Nintendo ecosystem, let’s go with one of its most recent exclusives (and also one of the best games of this year): Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The long-awaited Nintendo title arrived in the Switch catalog very recently and we already found it at more than interesting prices: specifically, it is reduced to 46.99 euros at MediaMarkt. A price not to be missed.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an essential title for lovers of classic platforms in general and the games of the Super Mario Bros. universe, in particular. A well of hours and, again, a great gift for this Christmas.

SSD M.2 NVMe Samsung EVO 990 Pro (Carlos Castillo)





We close the circle with more more storage, although in this case in the form of an SSD unit. PC and next-gen console titles take up more and more space, regularly exceeding the 100 GB barrier. So if we want to continue installing without deleting previous ones, we will need a good high capacity SSD.

This Samsung 990 Pro is probably the best on the market. And Amazon has just reduced it for its early Black Friday to only 144.90 euros. A beauty that places it at its minimum price and that is not bad at all if we take into account that it is the 2 TB capacity model. We are looking at an M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD with brutal performance, capable of exceeding 7,000 MB/s reading. Which translates into minimal loading and installation times in video games.

SAMSUNG SSD Internal Memory 990 Pro 2TB NVME

More offers

Super offers available today

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Twin Edge 8GB GDDR6 DLSS3

PcCom Ready Intel Core i5-12400F / 16GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060

Images | Nintendo, Samsung, 8Bitdo, Bandai Namco

