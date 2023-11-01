O’Sullivan will also be able to do a few kilometers in the rookie test that will follow the race weekend, where he will share the cockpit of the second FW45 with his Formula 3 colleague Franco Colapinto.

O’Sullivan, who was the winner of the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award, was the best of the four junior Willams in F3, taking four wins and placing second in the championship, behind only recent McLaren signing Gabriel Bortoleto.

The 18-year-old narrowly edged out Colapinto, who won twice and placed fourth, just nine points behind. Next year he will move to F2, defending the colors of ART.

O’Sullivan passed the first qualifying stage for an F1 superlicence valid only for free practice thanks to points accumulated in F3 and GB3, but he also had to complete 300km in what the FIA ​​regulations define as “an F1 car representative”.

He completed them when Williams let him drive the Alpine A521 in a private test in Bahrain last month.

O’Sullivan has driven an F1 car before, having completed 32 laps of Silverstone in an Aston Martin AMR21 in October last year as part of the prize he received from Autosport.

He will replace Alex Albon in Abu Dhabi, while Logan Sargeant’s debut in Bahrain has already been considered a rookie session.

Photo by: Williams

Zak O’Sullivan, According to Racing

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Williams team principal James Vowles said there was the possibility of looking for a driver to fill the FP1 seat if O’Sullivan did not obtain the licence.

“There were options to bring in other pilots who were not in the program,” Vowles said. “But we focused on the opportunity to put our driver in the car and not others, because that is the investment we are making.”

“As for Zak, despite coming from F3, he has already driven an F1 car. He won the Aston Martin BRDC Autosport Award, achieving a positive result. And to participate in this event, you have to travel around 300 km in a F1 car. F1. In his case, it wasn’t a Williams F1, but an Alpine.”

“But it’s enough to give me confidence that he will put in a great performance. If you look at his season and his individual behavior, he’s a very intelligent driver who knows how to get the most out of the machine.”

“He knows he’s not actually going to be here to set lap times. He’s here to build his experience base. I think he’s an incredibly capable driver and he deserves this opportunity in Abu Dhabi.”

“I’m really excited to be taking part in FP1 in Abu Dhabi,” said O’Sullivan. “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the FW45 for the first time and get some good mileage.”

“Additionally, I will be back in the car for the post-season rookie test to continue my development with the team. I am hugely grateful to Williams Racing for the opportunity and for placing their trust in me to drive the 2023 car.”

Photo by: Williams

Franco Colapinto, Williams Driver Academy

Colapinto, who will make his F2 debut in Abu Dhabi ahead of the rookie test with Williams the following week, said: “I am extremely grateful to Williams Racing for giving me the opportunity to drive an F1 car in just my first year. of Academy”.

“I have dreamed of this day since I was a child and have worked hard for it. Having this chance at the official young driver test is a real honor.”

“I thank the team for deciding to entrust me with the FW45. Being part of the Academy this year has opened my eyes in many different sectors and I feel ready to take this step. I can’t wait.”

As mentioned, the Argentine driver will move to F2 next year, making his debut in the final round of the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi with MP Motorsport, before continuing to work with the team in 2024.

Read also: