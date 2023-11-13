Thus the Italian striker in the very popular podcast in Nigeria: “Sensatory offers from Saudi Arabia. I don’t have a favorite team, but I have two shirts: Chelsea’s and Manchester United’s”

Victor Osimhen joked at length with his compatriot John Obi Mikel who hosts a very popular podcast in Nigeria, to the point that the former Chelsea midfielder offered to act as mediator in a hypothetical negotiation with the Blues. Just a joke, however, because during the chat Osimhen explained how last summer he decided to stay in Naples despite more advantageous offers.

“I have to be honest, I had never thought about leaving also because Napoli wanted to keep me. But when the offer from Saudi Arabia arrived it was difficult to refuse. Every time I said no, they increased the financial offer and then again and again again. It was truly a sensational sum that would have changed my life, but in the end I told him: no guys, I’m staying where I am.” A true declaration of love from Osimhen who seems to want to stay in Europe at all costs and obviously dreams of the Premier League: “I don’t have a favorite team, but I have two shirts: Chelsea and Manchester United. Many friends I am a Chelsea fan, a little less United fan. The Premier League is the championship most appreciated and followed by every African footballer.”

Osimhen also revealed his Naples: “I can’t walk in the centre, I can’t even visit Maradona’s mural but if I go to eat a pizza they don’t charge me and they thank me for what I do for the city: it’s crazy”. What Osimhen says about Spalletti doesn’t need adjectives: “When the time for the Scudetto was approaching, he sent us a long emotional message. He wasn’t born in Naples but he knew everything about this city, the club and its traditions It highlighted to us what winning a Scudetto here could have meant. It gave us goosebumps, I had never won a trophy. It was a turning point. From that moment on we faced every match giving our all because of those words from Spalletti. Against Juventus at half-time he made us all stand up, he looked us in the eyes and told us that he had coached more than a thousand matches but had never won a trophy. He told us that he didn’t want to be remembered as the “The coach without trophies just as we players didn’t want to be remembered as those who hadn’t won anything. He told us that we had an opportunity to change our lives, to write our name in the history books. He told us, win this match and when we return to the airport you will understand what I am telling you.”

HIS KVARA

The comparison used by Osimhen to describe his relationship with Kvaratskhelia is also beautiful: “When he was bought, I arrived last at the retreat and he was already there training. He was playing a match and I started looking at him asking who this boy was After training we sat down to get to know each other, I knew it would be useful for the way he treated the ball. We always talk on the pitch, since the first day of training we have been a team, completing each other like Messi and Suarez “.

