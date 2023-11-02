The center forward continues his recovery program in Lagos: he will be on the pitch at the end of the month. De Laurentiis aims to reopen negotiations for the renewal

Maurizio Nicita

November 1 – NAPLES

Victor Osimhen’s return is expected in Naples as a sort of panacea for all the Azzurri’s ills. But apart from the fact that the center forward’s return to the pitch won’t be any time soon, not even his six initial goals – his start was excellent – were able to resolve issues of play and internal misunderstanding between team and coach which, at the moment, appear unresolved. Having said this, it is obvious that the fans and the entire environment hope to see their goalscorer back on the pitch as soon as possible to fuel dreams and in any case keep up the pride of those who have sweated to carry the scudetto on their chest.

family issues

—

Victor obtained a permit from the club to go to Nigeria and resolve some personal problems. He spoke about it face to face with president Aurelio De Laurentiis who allowed him to leave last Tuesday to reach his homeland. At the moment it is not yet clear when the player will return to the club. Certainly the Napoli medical staff left him with a physiotherapy treatment program to try to speed up his recovery after the hamstring strain in his right leg suffered in a friendly match with the national team against Saudi Arabia last October 13th in Portugal . But in this still initial phase of recovery, his presence in Castel Volturno is less essential. At the same time, the outcry deliberately given to certain facts – which were not at all clear – by the center forward’s brother-in-law Osita Okolo, who had been separated from his entourage for years, meant that Victor went to Lagos to try to put things right. And, beyond the open legal issues with Okolo, Osimhen suffers from this situation because he has always been very generous towards all his family members, and not only that.

return

—

The precise day on which the player will return to Italy is still unclear. However, a more intense program of recovery work will begin next week. Only then can recovery times be assessed more precisely. A year ago he injured the exact same muscle on September 7th (against Liverpool) and was on the pitch the following October 12th. Just over a month later. Therefore, also considering that there will be a break for the national teams, Victor will be able to intensify his training in that period to try to return to Bergamo, against Atalanta, on November 25th. At the moment nothing can suggest a longer recovery period. But it is clear that the first evaluations can be made when he starts running on the pitch again, to see what the reactions of his muscle fibers will be.

coppa d’africa

—

It’s a shame then that, when the center forward returns to his best condition, Napoli will lose him in January for about a month, on the occasion of the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled in Ivory Coast between 13 January and 11 February 2024 But this has already been known for some time, what makes De Laurentiis angry is that he lost the player for a friendly match that was certainly not of great importance in October.

the contract

—

In the background remains the contractual issue, which remained unresolved after a summer of back and forth. De Laurentiis is still convinced that he can reopen negotiations to extend the current agreement beyond 2025. But in the summer he had achieved nothing. The president had claimed that it was the player who backed out after a handshake. But after the threat of denial from the other side, the club itself tried in a statement to “soften” the position. But the conditions for an agreement are far away and the most likely solution will be a farewell next summer. But until then Osimhen will give his all for the Italian cause.

November 1, 2023 (changed November 1, 2023 | 11:11)

