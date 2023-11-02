The famous idol will be the protagonist of the official prequel of what is considered the most surprising anime of 2023.

Ai Hoshino en la primera temporada de Oshi no Ko

The fever for Oshi no Ko It doesn’t seem to have an end. As with works like Spy x Family, one of the most successful animes of recent years, the ambition of Aka Akasaka’s manga seeks to go one step further, becoming protagonist of a good number of collaborations in the Japanese country in addition to having a second season already confirmed.

As with the members of the Forger family from Spy x Family, Some of the main plot themes of Oshi no Ko are false appearances and lies., also serving as fundamental pillars of Ai Hoshino’s complex character. We were able to meet the famous idol during the series at one of her professional summits and, to the joy of her fans, the character is going to star in an official prequel that will narrate her past as an idol.

Ai Hoshino becomes the main protagonist of the Oshi no Ko prequel

According to reports @AniNewsAndFacts Through a post on X, this popular manga will receive a prequel called Spica The First Evening Star which will chronicle Ai Hoshino’s rise to stardom as a hugely successful idol and the great ups and downs that it will mean in your life as well as the moments of tension that you will have between your colleagues.

Oshi no ko is inspiring a light novel titled “Spica The First Evening Star”. It follows Ai shortly after she joins B-Komachi. She decides to quit her idol career, but a promising deal with her manager Ichigo might change her mind. There will also be a side story involving… pic.twitter.com/fu9HiMubgt — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) October 23, 2023

This prequel it won’t be an anime. It will be released as a light novel and already has a release date: none other than on the 17th of this same month of November. It will be written by Hajime Tanaka and will also include content written by Aka Akasaka himself.

Although it has been assured that Ai Hoshino will be the main protagonist, they will also appear some secondary characters we met in Oshi no Ko among which include none other than Sarina and Gorou, who would be Ruby and Aquamarine in the future, Ai’s own twin children. The novel will show us more about the old identities of those who are the current protagonists of the popular anime.

According to Aka Akasaka, the end of the Oshi no Ko manga is already planned, so we would find ourselves entering or directly we would already be in the final stretch of this surprising work that has been able to combine genres as disparate as mystery and romance with supernatural elements using at the same time show business as a backdrop.

