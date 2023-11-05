Thursday’s Pasapalabra program started very busy for Óscar. The contestant faced Fina in the Blue Chair and, when they both failed and no longer had a safety net, the contestant failed her second word.

The first word that Oscar got right was “Gestualize”, a word that was validated and allowed him to get off to a good start in the Blue Chair. However, some controversy was generated online. It was wrong?

Not really, and Óscar has clarified what happened. Given the messages that said that “gesturing” does not exist according to the Royal Dictionary of the Spanish Academy, which is true, it does appear in María Moliner’s Dictionary, “another of the program’s reference sources” according to Óscar.