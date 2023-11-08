Óscar seems subscribed to the Blue Chair in the latest programs. Once again, he has managed to pass the test despite facing a very combative and prepared candidate. However, there have been several afternoons in a row with that blue color. Moisés is not letting up in El Rosco and in the last duel he even had a historic time mark.

The Madrid native played with 47 seconds less. For this reason, when Roberto Leal asked him about his impressions, he was self-critical while thanking Jorge Lucas and Ana García Lozano. “Let’s see if I can help them a little more,” he commented.

“In the first programs I haven’t excelled,” Óscar acknowledged about his streak with them on the team. However, he has also teamed up with both guests on his team: “All three to one, always.” Hit play!