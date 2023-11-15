All streaks come to an end, both the good and the bad. In the case of Óscar, his bluest stage has ended with a very close victory in El Rosco. His last victory was twelve days ago, on November 3, when he was just two letters away from the pot. Since then, Moisés has been brilliant and has not faltered… until now, the victim of a textbook or, rather in this case, a novel failure.

The duel has been very even from the beginning. In fact, the two have had a start of six hits. Their scores have been even to the point that both have finished the first round almost at the same time with 20 letters in green.

It was just afterwards when the detail occurred that began to unevent the test. Moisés has stumbled upon the N because “narrate” is not the same as “novel,” which is the answer he was looking for. On the other hand, Óscar has managed to add two more successes. So, he has stood up, leaving all the pressure on his rival. Hit play to relive this exciting Rosco!

The funny thing is that both Moisés and Óscar in this program… have taken the pot! It is not the 1,108,000 euros that has been at stake and will continue to grow, but the gift that Santi Rodríguez has brought them and which is also a treasure.

It is a bottle that contains the typical product of its land, Jaén: “Aceitunitas de Corenzuelo”. The actor explained that he has an olive: “I have milked it by hand for three days, I have taken out 60 kilos of olives and they are seasoned.” Pure gold!