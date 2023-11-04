The Denmark-based energy company said that its board of directors voted to cancel its prominent twin projects, Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2, in a decision it attributed to a change in macroeconomic factors, including high inflation, problems in supply chains, and high interest rates.

These two projects had the personal support of the Democratic Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, and were cited by the White House as evidence of the success of the “Biden economy” – in reference to the economic policy of the Biden administration.

“We have no choice but to halt development of Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2,” said David Hardy, Executive Vice President of Ørsted Group. “We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, especially as New Jersey is poised to become a U.S. and global hub for offshore wind energy.”

Hardy continued: “We are committed to the renewable energy market in the United States, and to building clean energy that will create jobs in the technology sector and in the United States as a whole from the Northeast to Texas.”

“Offshore wind remains an integral solution to help the United States achieve its clean energy ambitions, including job creation, a domestic supply chain and revitalizing the marine industry.”

The surprise move, according to Hardy, is part of Ørsted’s ongoing review of its economic portfolio in the offshore wind sector in the United States, where high inflation rates and what he called “economic headwinds” have threatened to “swamp” the nascent offshore wind sector, causing… Several developers alongside Ørsted have pushed in recent weeks to re-evaluate their current plans and projects.

In reaction to this decision, the Governor of New Jersey said in a statement on Wednesday: “Today Ørsted’s decision to abandon its obligations to New Jersey is outrageous and raises doubts about the company’s credibility and competence.”

“Weeks ago, the company issued public statements regarding the feasibility and progress of the Ocean Wind 1 project,” he added. “I have directed my management to review all legal rights and take all necessary steps to ensure that Ørsted fully and promptly respects its obligations.”

Ørsted had expressed its concerns about the uncertainty surrounding its project portfolio in the United States of America. As a result of logistical problems, and others related to the lack of progress in obtaining tax credits.

Ørsted said it could incur losses worth 16 billion Danish kroner (US$2.3 billion) as a result of supply chain problems, high interest rates and a lack of tax credits.