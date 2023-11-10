Garcia still in the balance? I think the president must resolve the issue once and for all: either he has unconditional trust or it is better for him to leave, he cannot stay in this precarious situation, the team and the results will suffer. There must be a definitive choice, even at the cost of making mistakes for the umpteenth time you must make a clear decision, floating always hurts an environment that wants certainties. Osimhen’s management has perplexed everyone, I believe that, also due to the issue of the contract, the player is moving away from Napoli, even if perhaps he won’t leave in January but in June. This is also a situation that needs to be clarified, for the common good. Also because if you win battles with Raspadori, you win the war with Osimhen.”

