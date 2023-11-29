Orrico: “One Health means well-being and health of animals and people with great respect for the environment. Today we are trying to put everything together so that there is an effective and concrete collaborative approach that is good for people, animals and the environment” said Debora Orrico, Customer Value & Institutional Affairs Director Italy and Greece Cluster of MSD Animal Health on the sidelines of the presentation of the White Paper created by MSD Animal Health, dedicated precisely to sustainability in animal, human and environmental health, the result of the multidisciplinary project “One Health: sustainability, well-being and prevention” which took place at the Chamber of Deputies.