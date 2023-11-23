Created by John Fawcett and starring Krysten Ritter, Orphan Black: Echoes lands in Spain with SYFY in early 2024.

Next year we will have Orphan Black: Echoes on the small screen, the spin-off of the popular serie science fiction that its creator carries out again, John Fawcett (The Devil in Ohio, The Man in the High Castle, The Secret Circle), produced by its leading actress, Kristen Ritter (Love & Death, The Girl in the Woods, Tales at Nightfall).

Released in 2013, Orphan Black tells the story of Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), an orphan woman who witnesses the suicide of a girl who is identical to her. Taking advantage of the resemblance, Sarah decides to assume her identity. However, She soon finds herself caught up in the middle of a tremendous conspiracy with clones involved..

After several comics expanding the Orphan Black universe, the franchise is back with a new spin-off series, whose premiere in Spain will take place on the science fiction channel SYFY and, as the network has confirmed, we will be able to see Orphan Black: Echoes in January of next year.

What Orphan Black: Echoes is about, the long-awaited science fiction spin-off

The series takes place in the near future and immerses us in the scientific exploration and manipulation of human existence through a group of women whose lives intertwine and embark on an exciting journey in which they unravel the mystery of their identity and discover a heartbreaking story of love and betrayal.

As John Fawcett details, Orphan Black: Echoes “has its own touch, its own identity”, so don’t expect to find anything similar to what was seen in the original series.

In addition to Krysten Ritter, the cast of the series includes James Hiroyuki Liao (The Dropout: Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes, Barry), Tattiawna Jones (Under the Christmas Tree, The Handmaid’s Tale), Keeley Hawes (Crossfire, Finding Alice), Jonathan Whittaker (The Young Detective, Christmas Festival of Ice) and Alexandra Castillo (Champions, Gen V), among many others.

Orphan Black: Echoes premieres on SYFY Spain on January 8, 2024 starting at 10:00 p.m.. What do you think of everything that has been shown in the series so far? Tell us in our comments section.