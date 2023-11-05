The first night of Asaltos de La Voz was one of those galas that will always be remembered. The tension was cut with a knife, and Pablo López saw how two of his talents were stolen by Fonsi and Orozco.

But there was also room for magical and unforgettable moments, like the one Lola Índigo and Pablo López experienced singing The Dragon on stage. How much chemistry there was between the two!

And now, it is precisely these coaches who will have to say goodbye to several of their talents. Orozco and Fonsi face one of the toughest nights in memory. Who will they choose to go to the Direct and which three talents will they send to the danger zone?

Malú and Pablo López have their robbery intact, and will be on the lookout for everything that Fonsi and Orozco can release. Because the man from Malaga, after what happened on the first night, will be hungry for revenge.

Don’t miss the second night of Asaltos de La Voz next Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Antena 3.