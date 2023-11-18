Look, that’s a cool request. Which original four-seater coupe can you buy for 35 grand?

Driving for business is great, until you have to return the car. It seems to Autoblog Eelco, a reader so loyal that he experienced the site when it was published in Sanskrit. Since then he has driven many cars, mostly for business purposes. Nice, choosing a new car every three years and moving on. That is now going to change for Eelco, because he has got a new job and he does not need a lease car. Simply for the reason that it is a lot closer to home and he has to travel less.

He is looking for a cool coupe for himself that, above all, looks great. That is the most important. He mainly drives in the Netherlands and lives quite far from the (German) border, so it does not have to be an AMG Dampfhammer. In fact, preferably not a German premium car. Eelco has leased them all and although they are good, they are mobile librarians. Attractive, but not really exciting.

The family car is an extremely sensible Mercedes-Benz E-Class, namely an E200 Estate. So a practical car is not necessary. However, the car must be equipped with two seats in the back so that the children can come along. By the way, we say a beautiful four-seater coupe, but it could also be a targa or convertible.

You can read the wishes and requirements for an original four-seater coupe from Eelco below:

Current carsMercedes E200 Estate / BMW X3 (going out)Buy / leaseBuyPrivate businessMainly privateBudget30,000 to 35,000Kilometers15.000 kmFuel preferenceWhile you still have gasoline!Reason for purchaseX3 goes outFamily composition2 adults and 2 small children (hence the back seat)Preferred modelsOriginal four-seater coupe (convertible or targa is also allowed)No-goStandard German cars: it should be fun

How do we get the numbers?

Consumption: via Spritmonitor, price United Consumers (€2.31 p/l Euro98) MRB: Province of Utrecht (via tax authorities) Insurance: 45 year old man, 10 claim-free years, Allrisk

Ford Mustang Fastback Performance Parts (S550)

€ 32.850

2016

76.000 km

What is it?

The first thing Eelco (and us too) had to think about. A Ford Mustang! This generation (S550 for intimates) was the first that you could officially get from Ford dealers. Awesome! There was a choice of a 5.0 V8 (the GT) with more than 400 hp. The engine is a little bit overkill for the Netherlands. The 2.3 EcoBoost is by no means a wretch. The engine (pre-facelift) was good for more than 300 hp (317 m3 to be precise). The nice thing about a Mustang is that it looks really cool, everyone looks around, but you can drive it every day.

How does it drive?

And then the question arises: how does it drive? Well, not bad. It’s fine in principle. The car feels more like it has 250 hp than 300+. It is also not the sharpest steering car or the coupe that appeals most to the imagination. In this case we found a copy with almost the entire Ford Performance catalogue, so most of the disadvantages have been addressed. You don’t buy the Mustang because it drives great, but because the overall experience is great. Tip: don’t drive around in the V8. I repeat: DO NOT drive that V8 to see what you’re missing (and turn off the sound when watching the driving test below)

Costs Ford

Consumption: 1 in 10.02 Fuel costs: € 289 Weight: 1,555 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 91 pm Insurance: € 110 pm

Total costs per month: €408

Maintenance forecast

The Mustang does score a few points here. In any case, make sure you have a Dutch car, or at least a European car. When importing, pay close attention to the damage history, because it will not be the first time that a crooked banana enters the country BPM-free. There are still a lot of imports. What you should pay attention to: those engines are not extremely reliable. The gaskets in particular have a hard time. Check out Michel’s extensive Mustang purchase advice here (and check out the video of that beautiful man!)

Depreciation forecast

The Mustang is a special car that can count on a loyal fan base in the Netherlands. This ensures that prices are above average. If you look at its predecessor you will see that these cars remain pricey for a very long time. Of course, enthusiasts will prefer to save up for the 5.0, but in the Netherlands the 2.3 is not so bad. Speeding is difficult here, the fines are enormous and the fuel is as expensive per liter as 18-year-old whiskey.

Lexus RC300h F Sport Limited (XC10)

€ 34.500

2017

150.000 km

What is it?

The Lexus RC is the coupe version of the Lexus IS. In this case it concerns the RC300h. That is the only version we could get in the Netherlands, besides the RC F with 5.0 V8. What is it with those car brands? A model is allowed, you know… Anyway, the RC300h is really the perfect car for the Netherlands. It looks fantastic and the interior is of excellent quality. The infotainment drives you crazy.

How does it drive?

That very much depends on your driving style, because despite the rear-wheel drive and the F-Sport logos, this car is just as sporty as Ronald Koeman in 1988. That is extremely frustrating if you want to drive a bit, because these are not fast cars. You can stay ahead of a Prius, but a Golf 1.5 TSI is going to be difficult. On the other hand, if you want a relaxing drive, the Lexus is happy to facilitate that for you. And if you drive relaxed, you can do more on the electric motor and then the motor will be less disappointing.

Costs Lexus

Consumption: 1 in 15.29 Fuel costs: € 189 pm Weight: 1,700 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 100 pm Insurance: € 95 pm Total costs per month: € 384

Maintenance forecast

It’s a Lexus. So if you just perform regular maintenance, there is not much to worry about. Parts can be surprisingly pricey.

Depreciation forecast

Well, if 100 people are eager for a Lexus RC300h in the Netherlands, that’s a lot. But yes, far fewer have been sold and there is almost nothing for sale. So we estimate that you are reasonably safe. One thing to take into account is that this car in question is at a brand dealer (even the importer) and has a lot on the clock. Seen in that context, the asking price is somewhat understandable, but you do make a bigger jump in terms of depreciation.

Cadillac ATS Coupe 2.0T

€ 24.995

2015

113.000 km

What is it?

A BMW 4 Series competitor and a direct one too. The Cadillac ATS was the successor to the BLS. The difference between the two is enormous. The BLS was a converted Saab 9-3 that was only available in Europe, the ATS is a rear-wheel drive sports sedan that is a better BMW 3 Series than the BMW 3 Series. The ATS Coupé is the two-door variant of this.

How does it drive?

Much better than you would think. That sounds a bit rude, because there are plenty of Cadllics that drive well. This car is a BMW 420i competitor in the home market, but the Cadillac has a tighter chassis, better steering, much more power and a locking standard. These are fun to drive and sporty cars that you can drive Rima every day. Nice!

Cost Cadillac

Consumption: 1 in 11.05 Fuel costs: € 262 pm Weight: 1,591 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 91 pm Insurance: € 120 pm Total costs per month: € 473

Maintenance forecast

The ATS is one of those products that General Motors has put a lot of effort into, because the Cadillac ATS is largely a reliable car. The advantage is that they have spooned that 2.0 Ecotec turbo engine into everything, so parts can still be found. To protect the piston rings, it is wise to refuel at 98 and change the oil regularly, especially in early years of construction.

Depreciation forecast

This is the great unknown. We look online every now and then, and there is usually 1 or none of those cars for sale. The flush is really wafer thin, even in Germany. This makes depreciation difficult to determine. It will be something like the aforementioned 420i. The disadvantage is that you need an enthusiast for a Cadillac, while farmers, citizens and outdoorsy people drive up in a BBB 420i.

YOLO: Jaguar XK 5.0 Coupé (X150)

€ 33.000

2012

108.000 km

What is it?

If you want a cool, beautiful and original four-seater coupe, then go for the coolest and most beautiful, right? The current F-Type has the problem that it is still just too expensive and can only accommodate two people. The XK is a different type of car than the F-Type. More of a Grand Tourer than a crude sports car. It is also one of the most beautiful cars of the 25 years. Nowadays we are laughing about a Ferrari Roma, but at Jaguar there was a nicer car in the showrooms for years.

How does it drive?

Like a Jaguar. So initially very comfortable and relaxed. Everything is adjusted to make it pleasant for you. Possibly at high speed. However, the Jag does have enormous reserves, because thanks to the large 5.0 engine you have a lot of torque and a direct accelerator pedal response. The nice thing is that if you want to scrub, you are well served with the Jaguar. Underneath the tuxedo lies a fit butler. The biggest disadvantage is that automatic. This one isn’t so bad, but it is a bit outdated. In normal use, the ZF 6HP is a really neat transmission with sufficient torque, but especially with petrol engines, the gearbox loses too much speed when overscaling.

Kosten Jaguar

Consumption: 1 in 7.79 Fuel costs: € 371 Weight: 1,660 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 100 pm Insurance: € 140

Total costs per month: €611

Maintenance forecast

They’re Jaguars, so you’re going to run out of money on maintenance. That is the case to some extent. Look, it’s a luxury GT that’s more than 10 years old with a 5.0 engine under the hood. The basic maintenance is just a lot higher. Tyres, ignition coils, spark plugs, brakes: it’s all a bit more expensive. In contrast, these late models do not have pronounced weaknesses. That transmission can handle a lot, the engine is relatively unstressed (9 with a supercharger, 550 hp with factory warranty is no problem).

Depreciation forecast

This is where you will win your money back. You run out of money on maintenance and fuel, but the depreciation is not too bad. The previous generation eventually dropped to 15 grand, but then you are talking about simple early models. We think it is very likely that these late models will also drop this far. Our estimate is that 20 grand will be the bottom, if they even reach that. Not only does the Jaguar become more special every day, the money also becomes less valuable. So spend it and enjoy it.

Conclusion: original four-seater coupe

Well, we’re done: go for the Chevrolet Camaro! If it has to be a four-cylinder, the Camaro is the better option than the Mustang. The problem is that we didn’t find a suitable car during the search. The Camaro has a nicer interior, better handling and a more reliable four-cylinder. When it comes to these cars, we would recommend the Cadillac: fast, stylish, not too thirsty and nice and exclusive. An original four-seater coupe that doesn’t even come close to the maximum budget.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Please complete this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

