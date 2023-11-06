There are rumors that they have plans to bring back the original Avengers in Secret Wars. But I wonder… Is it really necessary?

To their credit, Marvel Studios did a great job with the original Avengers, which are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye. Then in Endgame (2019) we said goodbye to some of them, so a new generation of heroes had to take over, but the Multiverse saga is not being as successful as it should be and that is why there are rumors that they will return.

Now, the clear question is: Do the original Avengers need to return to the MCU? It must be recognized that it would be a great joy for the fans, but using that trick could mean that they have not known how to continue without them. But what is clear is that, if they have used Patrick Stewart’s Professor 2021) and Hugh Jackman will return once again as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 (2024), anything could happen.

Situation of the 6 heroes.

The Avengers (2012)

Warning SPOILERS. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed herself to get the Soul Stone, while Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) used the Infinity Stones to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his body could not bear it and he died. Additionally, Captain America (Chris Evans) returned all the Gems and stayed in the past to live a life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). While Thor (Chris Hemsworth) continues with his cosmic adventures and only returns to Earth sporadically. Without forgetting that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), he is the one who has had the most physical consequences and seems to have retired to a quieter life. Finally, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) does seem like he may be important in future installments, since it seems that Bruce Banner is in perfect control of the situation. Although the rights to this character belong to Universal and it is not clear what deal they have with Disney, after his solo film, he has become a luxury secondary character.

How could I return?

For now, it has not been revealed if the original Avengers will actually be in Secret Wars, but if they return they would be alternative versions from other Universes. Which would be interesting since the actors could give a different performance. Furthermore, thanks to the Multiverse, anything that those responsible for the MCU came up with would be justified.

The problem is that there was a very good closure for these characters and having previously introduced replacements seems like a good idea. But it is clear that the original Avengers are not the same as a team formed by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Love (India Rose Hemsworth), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). You have to admit that it doesn’t sound the same.

marvel characters

The problem that the UCM has had is that they wanted other characters to have greater weight such as Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). But Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Brie Larson has many Marvel fans against him, while Tom Holland got a little tired of the character and in addition, Spider-Man still belongs to SONY. So, his situation remains complex.

Over time we will see if the original Avengers return to Secret Wars, but I would like to know your opinion, what you can leave me in the comments.

