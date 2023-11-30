The organization’s initial report on the state of the global climate confirms that 2023 will be the warmest year ever by a large margin, replacing the previous record recorded in 2016, when the world was about 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial revolution average.

This increases the pressure on world leaders as they struggle to phase out fossil fuels during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which kicked off Thursday in Dubai.

“Greenhouse gases have reached a record level, global temperatures have reached a record level, sea level rise has reached a record level, and Antarctic sea ice is at a record low,” said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Peter Tallas.

However, the report’s findings do not mean that the world is about to exceed the long-established maximum temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say would begin to have catastrophic climate change impacts under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The rise in temperature in 2023 offers a frightening glimpse of what it might mean to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius permanently.

The report stated that the area of ​​sea ice in Antarctica this year reached its lowest winter level ever, which is about one million square kilometers less than the previous record.

The report stated that Swiss glaciers lost about 10 percent of their remaining volume over the past two years, and forest fires destroyed a record area in Canada, amounting to about five percent of the country’s forests.