Orcel: “This is how green Unicredit is”

UniCredit Foundation recently announced a significant €5.5 million agreement with Teach For All, an international organization committed to fighting educational poverty. This collaboration aims to support high-quality education for students in disadvantaged situations in six countries where UniCredit carries out its activities, including Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia. This initiative integrates perfectly with the bank’s sustainability strategy, as explained by the group’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Orcel, in an in-depth interview with Avvenire.



The objectives of this agreement are clear and ambitious. The UniCredit Foundation aims first and foremost to promote education, recognizing its fundamental role as a catalyst for development and a key tool in the fight against inequality and poverty reduction. It is recognized that quality education is fundamental to building a better and more sustainable future for Europe. In particular, we highlight the serious consequences of leaving education early, which can negatively impact individuals throughout their lives, limiting employment opportunities and increasing the risk of financial loss. Furthermore, it is emphasized how education has a significant impact on mental health and social participation.

As a bank, UniCredit recognizes its responsibility towards future generations and does not intend to remain a spectator of this educational challenge. Investment in education is considered fundamental to individual well-being and collective prosperity. Furthermore, it recognizes the crucial role of education in promoting long-term social and economic progress. This partnership reflects UniCredit’s commitment to accelerating the development of the communities in which it operates and its ambition to be a bank that looks to the future of Europe. The aim is to combat educational inequalities affecting children in Europe and contribute to reducing school dropout rates among children. young.

UniCredit’s initiative to take action on social issues is based on its sustainability strategy called “UniCredit Unlocked”. This strategic plan builds on the bank’s core values ​​and seeks to unlock the group’s full potential, paving the way for the future of the bank and its stakeholders. It sets a new standard in banking by insuring that UniCredit serves as an example in supporting the growth of communities.

The private sector, including banks, is seen by UniCredit as an actor with a social responsibility that goes beyond the simple role of provider of loans and financial services. In particular, when people are affected by social challenges, it is considered a duty of the Foundation and of the bank contribute to their recovery and help them regain a significant role in society.

However, it is recognized that a commercial bank’s profit maximizing objective may potentially conflict with environmental and social objectives. The balance between the pursuit of profit and the social impact mission is a priority for UniCredit. This balance is achieved through an alignment of the interests and benefits of key stakeholders, including customers, communities served, employees and investors.

Finally, UniCredit is a strong supporter of sustainability initiatives, including green bonds and social bonds. The bank has achieved significant successes in this sector, contributing to the financing of renewable energy and promoting projects with positive social impacts. These efforts reflect UniCredit’s commitment to advancing community progress and addressing environmental and social challenges.

UniCredit is committed to maintaining direct contact with customers, despite the increasing digitalisation of the banking industry. This balance between physical presence and digital services is considered crucial to meeting customer needs and providing a valuable offering. The bank has taken a number of measures to make its network more efficient and offers services through a variety of channels, including the call center, the Internet, the mobile app and the Buddy remote branch. This commitment extends nationwide, with 700 financial agents operating throughout Italy to assist customers. In a context in which physical branches are increasingly less frequented, UniCredit is working to maintain a strong relationship with customers and guarantee a quality service.

