The 2023 MotoGP World Championship returns to the track this weekend, with the nineteenth and penultimate race of the season, the Qatar Grand Prix, which will take place on the Losail circuit from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 November.

Below you will find the TV schedules of free practice, qualifying and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races, live on Sky, repeated on TV8 and streaming on NOW.

FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER

Sky Sport

12:00 – 12,35 Moto3 – FP112:50 – 13:30 Moto2 – FP113:45 – 14:30 MotoGP – FP116:15 – 16:50 Moto3 – FP217:05 – 17:45 Moto2 – FP218:00 – 19:00 MotoGP – Free

SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER

Sky Sport

11:30 – 12:00 Moto3 – FP312:15 – 12:45 Moto2 – FP313:00 – 13:30 MotoGP – FP21.40pm – 2.20pm MotoGP Qualifying3.50pm – 4.30pm Moto3 – Qualifying16.45 – 17.25 Moto2 – Qualifying18 – MotoGP – Gara Sprint (11 laps)

TV8

13:00 – 13:30 MotoGP – FP21.40pm – 2.20pm MotoGP Qualifying3.50pm – 4.30pm Moto3 – Qualifying16.45 – 17.25 Moto2 – Qualifying18 – MotoGP – Gara Sprint (11 laps)

SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER

Sky Sport

13:40 – 13:50 MotoGP – Warm up15:00 Moto3 – Gara16:15 Moto2 – Gara18:00 MotoGP – Gara

TV8

17:00 Moto3 – Station – REPLICA18:30 Moto2 – Station – REPLICA8.00pm MotoGP – Race – REPLICA