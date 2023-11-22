This is not a premiere, but, in short, Orange TV customers can now enjoy up to 3 more free channels. As time goes by, the French operator is renewing the catalog of its channels, well, Orange has decided to eliminate one of its premium television packs, although it will leave three channels free for all its users.

Although the change in Orange TV was scheduled for November 30, the truth is that the premium package Lifestyle operator. This particular pack cost its clients an additional 3 euros per month. With it, you could add more channels with a variety of content: travel, fashion, lifestyle or wellness. But, it is no longer available.

Within the premium packs on the Orange website, this package is no longer mentioned. It is clear that, when this pack disappeared, everything seemed to indicate that each of the channels that included it were going to be eliminated from the operator’s television catalog. However, there are 3 channels that are free hereinafter.

MyZen TV, Escapa TV and Out TV

The Lifestyle package is no longer available for purchase. This Orange TV premium pack cost customers 3 euros more per month and included these additional channels:

Myzen TV– This channel is dedicated to lifestyle, so you can find practical advice, inspiring experiences and entertainment to improve personal well-being.

Fashion TV UHD: a channel designed for fashion, shows and trends in UHD quality.

Out TV: This channel is designed for “for the LGTBIQ+ community and open-minded people.” Within this option you can enjoy series, reality shows, documentaries, soap operas…

Escape TV: For those who want to travel from the couch at home, this channel will allow you to get new ideas for your future trips and getaways, and all thanks to the wide variety of travel, tourism and outdoor sports reports that you can follow through this channel.

Well, from now on, customers with a Orange TV basic packageThat is, without premium packs, they have three free channels:

Escape TV in it dial 78.

Myzen TV in it dial 166.

OUT TV in it dial 167.

Great news for those who did not pay for the Orange Lifestyle premium pack. Please note that this package is still available for customers who have paid for the current month. However, the last day of this pack will be next November 30, 2023. In addition, it will be eliminated from the operator’s television channel catalog the 4K option of Fashion TV.

Therefore, the Orange TV premium packages to add more pay channels to your TV service are as follows:

Premium music for 5 euros more per month. Extra sports for 5 euros more per month. France Direct for 3 euros more per month. Engine for 3 euros more per month. Children’s Max for 3 euros more per month.