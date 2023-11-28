The good news is that a total of 49 countries are covered and that they are, at the same time, the most visited abroad of the European Union. As you can imagine, both the United States and China, Turkey, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are included, a nation that we must remember is not currently within the countries of the European Economic Area. The list continues with many other countries where it is likely that, sooner or later, you will need to use roaming services.

Daily or weekly plan

As Orange’s intention is to offer the maximum possible convenience without having to access an eSim, they have defined two plans that can be used depending on whether we want to enjoy the service. roaming daily or weekly. This will be something that will come in handy if, for example, we are only going abroad for two days or if, on the contrary, we are going to take a slightly longer trip. We can choose the plan that interests us the most and thus we can save and optimize the budget we invest in maintaining communication abroad without having to resort to a local SIM card.

The daily plan of this Destinos Plus category provides us with 2 GB of data per day for 4 euros, also having the opportunity to add 20 minutes of calls for an additional euro. At the same time, it is also possible to choose to use the 20 minutes without having to pay the 4 euros for the data. In both cases, we will have 24 hours to use the service and its renewal will be automatic. The best of all is that there’s nothing to do to enjoy this type of rate. We simply travel to the country in question and use the service. Orange will guarantee that, being in one of the 49 countries on the Destinations Plus list, the plan will be used automatically.

For its part, the weekly plan does require activation, for obvious reasons. This is a bonus that is made up of a total of 20 GB of data per week and that It has a price of 25 euros. When we have 80% of the data left, we will receive an SMS message informing us of this. And, if we run out of data and continue using roaming, what we will do is switch to the daily plan.

This convenience in using both plans is what is most striking about the Destinos Plus roaming strategy incorporated by Orange. Furthermore, the operator confirms that there is no type of fee or activation fee, so we will only pay what corresponds to us following the instructions we have given. And what happens with roaming within the European Economic Area? In that sense there is no change. Customers continue using their rates as they do in Spain without activations or additional costs.

To end, take note of the 49 countries that have been included in the roaming plans Destinations Plus: United States, Japan, Andorra, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Canada, India, China, Peru, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Nicaragua, Morocco, Switzerland, Philippines, Saudi Arabia , South Korea, Mexico, Senegal, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Albania, United Kingdom, South Africa, Costa Rica, Vietnam, Ecuador, Paraguay, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Moldova, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Oman, Georgia, Belarus, Turkey, Indonesia , Kenya, Ukraine, El Salvador, Serbia, Israel, Montenegro, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Macedonia and Monaco.