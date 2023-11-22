Opyn, 300 million loan to SMEs with Azimut, Natixis CIB and illimity

Opyn, the leading technological platform in Italy and Europe in Digital Lending as a Service, announces with Azimut, Natixis CIB and illimity the finalization of a new securitization operation dedicated to Italian SMEs worth 300 million euros which will be collected through the issuing of notes by a new vehicle called Anubi SPE srl, to which the loans guaranteed by the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs will be transferred.

The securitization was structured by Natixis CIB as Lead arranger and illimity as Co-Arranger. The two banks will be able to subscribe to the senior notes for a maximum total amount of 270 million euros. The Azimut Group, through its private debt funds, acts as originator of the loans and will be able to subscribe to mezzanine notes for a maximum amount of 15 million euros and junior notes for a maximum of 15 million euros. The disbursement and management of the loans and the guarantee will be entirely entrusted to Opyn which, as a technological enabler, will take care of the entire credit process in an end-to-end manner, from origination to any recovery, and of the warranty management process.

The sum allocated with this operation is in addition to the over 1.8 billion euros already disbursed to approximately 7,000 SMEs with the support of Opyn, a technological enabler serving asset managers, banks and non-financial institutions. All financing is managed through a technologically innovative and high-performance proprietary platform, capable of guaranteeing access to fast and secure financial services, which has made the human fintech a leader in Italy and Europe in digital lending as a service. Thanks to this further securitization operation, it will be possible to guarantee access to credit to over 1,000 new businesses seeking financial support to support their growth, in a difficult macroeconomic context such as the current one. The loans will be granted to Italian SMEs and will have a maximum duration of 6 years, including 1 year of pre-amortization, with an amount varying between 100,000 euros and 1,500,000 euros and will be backed by the guarantee of the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs.

The companies that request the loan will be assessed within 24 hours thanks to the technology put at service by Opyn which sees the use of proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms, with a data-driven approach and continuously updated through machine learning. The screening process is then followed by the disbursement of the loan within a few working days.

This operation is part of the process of integrating Italian fintech with the financial institutions of which Opyn is the protagonist and pioneer: it is in fact an innovative project that involves the use – in as a service mode – of Opyn’s software to carry out screening of financing requests from SMEs and the subsequent phases of disbursement, management and monitoring of the credit, as well as the related guarantee.

“With this operation, which follows, among other things, the launch of new credit products last year, we consolidate our role as a technological platform serving credit management as a reference partner for banks, asset managers and corporate not only in Italy but also in Europe” declares Andrea Papa, Head of Business Operations & Development of Opyn. “This is the second securitization in 2023 concluded with market-leading institutional partners who, such as Azimut, Natixis CIB and illimity, have chosen digital for a more efficient and reliable management of financing, entrusting the entire process to us at Opyn”.

“This latest operation consolidates our successful partnership with Opyn, launched in 2020, and our ongoing commitment to supporting the Italian productive fabric through our NeoFinancing project powered by a wide range of private debt funds. From 2022 to the first six months of 2023, we have disbursed loans for over 1.4 billion euros, consolidating our leadership position in fintech digital lending. The market still offers ample room for growth, especially considering the advanced development of this sector in other countries, which is why we remain firmly committed to using technology to support businesses and contribute to the economic growth of our country” declares Gabriele Blei, CEO of Azimut Holding.

“With this operation Natixis CIB reaffirms its commitment to supporting Italian SMEs and to position itself as a primary operator in the Private Assets Financing market in Italy and Southern Europe. For Natixis CIB, this is the second financing operation in favor of Italian SMEs covered by MCC guarantee. We are happy to be able to support and facilitate the transmission of liquidity to the real economy through this further securitization operation” declares Guido Pescione, Country Head of Natixis CIB Milan.

“We are proud to announce the realization of this important operation together with Opyn, Azimut and Natixis CIB with whom we share the commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in meeting their investment and working capital needs through a digital approach. This project represents a significant step in illimity’s mission to promote the growth and development of businesses and a clear example of our Division’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric” declares Fabiano Lionetti – Head of Investment Banking Division of illimity .

Cardo AI, a company that supports securitisations through a technological platform that allows you to manage the entire life cycle of operations through data management processes, advanced tools for carrying out dynamic analyzes and simulations, monitoring and reporting, also participated in the operation. and management of purchasing, funding and distribution processes in a fully automated manner. Hogan Lovells Studio Legale acted as drafting and transaction legal counsel, with a team led by Partner Corrado Fiscale. Centrotrenta Servicing SpA has assumed the role of Master Servicer, Corporate Servicer, Computation Agent and RON. BNP Paribas is the Account Bank and Paying Agent of the SPE. illimity SpA the Loan Provider.



