Let us tell you an open secret: Volkswagen’s ID. models are not doing so well at the moment. For example, the Germans have already reduced production of their EVs several times, while many other brands are freeing up more factories for everything that runs on electricity. In other words, if you want to support Volkswagen, the cheapest way to do so is to buy an ID.3… With a little equipment, please, because that is what our ‘Options fans’ section is all about.

Base price minus paint color

So if you have taken the leap to the configurator of the Volkswagen ID.3, you will be welcomed by a remarkably small range. So you actually only get a choice of three versions: the Pro Performance and Pro Performance Business — both with a 58 kWh battery — and the Pro S Business with 77 kWh. This may have something to do with the lack of popularity of the model, because before its facelift you could also get the EV in weaker motorized versions with sometimes even smaller batteries… And that of course takes its toll on the price of the equipment levels that are still available. the catalogue.

For example, the cheapest ID.3 that you can order at the time of writing is the Pro Performance, which starts at 46,305 euros in the configurator… although that is not entirely correct. Sneaky as they are, the Germans offer you a white-black two-tone color scheme for 820 euros without asking. So if you remove it and select the gray unicoat instead, the cheapest ID.3 will cost you 45.485 euro. For that money you immediately get a copy with a 204 hp electric motor, while you have to get up to 434 kilometers of driving range from the 58 kWh battery… Although we immediately fear the worst for the equipment, because you get ID.3 plastic wheel discs as standard. .

Well-rested German

However, appearances can be deceiving in this case because although this basic ID.3 looks bare from the outside, it is beautifully equipped as standard. Inside, for example, you will not only find luxury features such as heated front seats and an induction charger for your smartphone, but also adaptive cruise control, smartphone connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, an automatically dimming interior mirror, a split-folding rear seat, an infotainment system with navigation, light and rain sensors, front and rear parking sensors and lane keeping assistant. With the exception of cosmetics, literally everything from our ideal car list is available as standard — not bad for a German.

Then we only have to tackle the outside, because according to our survey we need alloy wheels and metallic paint. In the latter area, Volkswagen makes it easy because the two cheapest metal colors are white and… Autofans blue. So we naturally opt for the latter shade, for which we are happy to sponsor 820 euros. The cheapest rims are quite handsome 18-inchers and they cost us 795 euros. In our opinion, there is one thing that should not be missing from an EV: a heat pump. This is not standard on the ID.3, but to optimize the driving range in all temperatures, we add it for 1,220 euros.

The total price for our ideal Volkswagen ID.3: 48,320 euros.

You will not receive the Flemish EV premium, but do you think the ID.3 is worth the money? Let us know in the comments!