Denpasar Voice – Looking at the match against PSIS Semarang after the FIFA Matchday break in November 2023, the Persebaya Surabaya squad can look at this match with optimism to end the minor records in the last few matches.

Of the last five matches played by Persebaya, all ended in defeat. Not wanting to continue to slump, in the second round of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 the management carried out a squad overhaul.

Persebaya coach, Uston Nawawi saw positive things in his team after the squad overhaul.

Uston said that Reva Adi et al had shown positive progress both tactically and physically when holding an internal game a few days ago.

He considered the progress shown by the players of the team nicknamed Bajul Ijo as a positive provision against PSIS Semarang which is scheduled to be held on Sunday (26/11/2023).

“This week the training was quite high intensity, so in the internal game their progress was quite visible, there were no problems,” said the coach who is also a living legend of Persebaya as quoted from the club’s official website, Monday (20/11/2023).

“All players can follow it well, it’s not about how many goals they concede, how many goals they put in, but how to improve chemistry between players and see the progress of their performance,” continued Uston.

As is known, in the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 mid-season player transfer window, Persebaya was the most active team in releasing and recruiting new players.

After releasing their trio of foreign players, namely Ze Valente, Sho Yamamoto, Paulo Victor, and several local players who felt they had minimal contribution.

Persebaya brought in Robson Duarte, Yann Victor, and also Pulo Henrique as the team’s new ammunition for the remaining competition matches this season.

Including bringing in several local players and launching young players from the Persebaya Elite Pro Academy (EPA) team. (*/Dinda)