Denpasar Voice – Still confused about finding work? There are new vacancies at PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan that you can apply for.

PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan is one of the largest oil and gas companies in Indonesia.

Reporting from Instagram @phr.pertamina, this company is opening job vacancies for internship positions.

This Job Internship Program is open for 6 months for sons and daughters of Riau who have a passion in the energy sector.

Registration for job vacancies is open from 13 November and will end on 26 November 2023.

Following are the complete requirements.

1. Must be born or domiciled or graduate from a Riau university for internship locations in Riau Province

2. Birth, domicile and university origin are not limited to internship locations in DKI Province. Jakarta

3. Have graduated D3/D4/S1 and not yet working (no age limit)

4. Have a diploma/SKL (Graduation Certificate)

5. Have a minimum GPA of 3.00

6. College graduates with a minimum of B or Very Good accreditation

7. Graduates of study programs that match the required formation

8. Willing to be placed in all PT work areas. Pertamina Hulu Rokan, according to the chosen internship location (Riau/Jakarta)

Benefit Program

Pocket money

BPJS Health

BPJS of Employment

Certificate of Completion

Timeline Program

Launching Registration

November 13 2023, registration for the PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan WK-Rokan internship program officially opens via the following link:

https://magangphr.pcr.ac.id

The link can only be accessed from November 13, 2023

Close Registration

November 26 2023, official registration for the PT internship program. Pertamina Hulu Rokan WK-Rokan closed.

Screening Results

N/A, the results of the applicant’s qualification screening are announced.

Online Academic Potential Test (TPA).

N/A, Implementation of the Academic Potential Test for participants who pass the screening.

TPA Exam Results & File Valuation

N/A, results of TPA selection & Validation of Applicant Files announced.

Interview

N/A, Conducting interviews for participants who are declared to have passed.

Interview result

N/A, interview selection results announced.

Medical Check Up/Health Test

N/A, medical check-up test for participants who pass the interview selection.

Approval

The results of the internship program graduation will be announced later.

Happy applying and good luck. (*/Rizal)