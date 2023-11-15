Suara.com – !Oppo Reno11 series often leaks regarding its specifications and design, it is almost ready to be officially released.

Most recently, reported on the GSM Arena page, Wednesday (15/11/2023), the company has just revealed the fact that the Oppo Reno11 series launch event will take place in China on November 23 at 14.00 local time.

Until now, it is not certain what model will be launched outside China.

However, the Reno11 and Reno11 Pro are thought to be equipped with SLR class portrait cameras.

The new device will be offered in four colorways, namely Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise and Obsidian black.

According to recent leaks, the Reno11 Pro comes with a curved OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming.

Oppo Reno11. (Oppo)

The camera design will have a center punch, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno11 Series will have three cameras on the back, namely a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2x telephoto camera with a 32 MP IMX709 sensor.

The Reno11 Pro also apparently has dual speakers and an X-axis vibration motor, a plastic frame, and a weight of 190 grams.

The ‘vanilla’ Reno11 is expected to have a similar (but lower resolution) screen, running the Dimensity 8200 chipset.

It has a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast cable charging, a Sony LYT-600 main camera, and the same ultrawide and telephoto as the Pro.

This model is rumored to be lighter at 184 grams.