Suara.com – A recent report revealed that Oppo will launch the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro series for the Chinese market.

The Reno 11 range is expected to be launched on November 23.

However, until now there has been no official announcement from Oppo regarding the news of this launch.

In fact, it is suspected that the launch of the Reno 11 series will be delayed and will only happen around next December.

Reported by the Gizmochina page, Monday (11/13/2023), according to a leaker, the OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched in early November in China.

However, due to display-related developments, which may be related to OnePlus and BOE’s recent announcement of the Oriental Display for the OnePlus 12 and Ace 3, the launch was postponed to the end of the same month.

The leaker also stated that the Reno 11 series, which was originally planned to be launched on November 23, has now been rescheduled for an early launch next December.

Leaked delay in launch of Oppo Reno 11. (Weibo)

As per other reports, the Oppo Pad Air 2 and Reno 11 series may debut together in the coming month.

Even so, here are leaks regarding the specifications of the Oppo Reno 11 and 11 Pro series.

As per the latest reports, the Reno 11 is said to feature a curved edge OLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It will be powered by the Dimensity 8200 and a 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Its rear camera setup may include an LYT600 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

In contrast, the Reno 11 Pro will have a curved edge OLED display that offers 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will feature a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charging.

The device will have a triple camera unit of 50 megapixels (IMX890, with OIS) + 8 megapixels (IMX355, ultra-wide) + 32 megapixels (IMX709, telephoto).

Other rumored features include an x-axis linear motor, dual speakers, and a plastic frame.

Launch of Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus in Indonesia on Tuesday (8/8/2023). (Suara.com/Dicky Prastya)

This time, the Reno 11 series will not have the Reno 11 Pro+ model.