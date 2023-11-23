OPPO has just presented the two stars of its “non-premium” high-end range in its native country. We are talking about the OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro, two terminals that arrive with a risky design, a big respective change to the camera sensors and important new features at the hardware level. These are all the features and technical specifications of the OPPO Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro.

Technical sheet of the OPPO Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro

OPPO Reno 11

OPPO Reno 11 pro

dimensions and weight

162.4 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm

184 g

163 x 74.2 x 8.2 mm

190 g

screen

6.7 inches

Resolution 1080 x 2412

OLED

800 nits HBM, 950 nits pico

120 Hz

HDR10+

6.74 inches

Resolution 1240 x 2772

OLED

1200 nits HBM, 1600 nits pico

120 Hz

HDR10+

processor

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

memories

256 GB + 8 GB

256 GB + 12 GB

512 GB + 12 GB

256 GB + 12 GB

512 GB + 12 GB

rear camera

50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

32 MP, f/2.0, 2X telephoto

8 MP, f/2.2 ultra gran angular

50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

32 MP, f/2.0, 2X telephoto

8 MP, f/2.2 ultra gran angular

front camera

32MP, f/2.4

32MP, f/2.4

battery

4.800mAh

67W fast charging

4.700mAh

80W fast charging

connectivity

5G SA/NSA

Dual channel WiFi

Bluetooth 5.4

USB Type-C 2.0

5G SA/NSA

Dual channel WiFi

Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type-C 2.0

precio

About 320 euros to change

About 450 euros

Two brothers separated at birth





The OPPO Reno 11 and 11 Pro have more similarities than ever, with key changes in points such as the processor or the camera sensor. Starting with the design, the first thing that catches your attention is the new camera module. How much less… different.

Turning them over, we find curved panels 6.7 inches for the Reno 11 and 6.74 in the case of the Pro model. There are changes in resolution, with 1.5K for the Pro model along with a maximum peak brightness of 1,600 nits, while the Reno 11 opts for a resolution somewhat lower and a maximum peak brightness that does not reach 1,000 nits.

There are also important changes in the processor, with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ depending on the model. Last year we were able to verify that the MediaTek was even more efficient than the Gen 1+, so the Reno 11 is a fairly balanced option despite not having Qualcomm.

In the photographic section they seem like two identical proposals, but there are important changes in sensor. Both are signed by Sony, although the Reno 11 model arrives with the Sony LYT600. This is the Japanese company’s new commitment to next-generation sensors, as OnePlus debuted with its Open. The Pro model is more conservative, with the IMX series and the 890 variant.

The rest of the specifications are similar, with curiosities such as that the Reno 11 model has a little more battery, yes, at the cost of giving up the 80W fast charging and settling for 67W. Both also feature what OPPO defines as “the industry’s first holographic audio technology.” They promise that the sound from their speakers is capable of projecting up to five meters away, as well as creating a stereo sensation adaptable to “almost all two-channel headphones on the market.”

Versions and price of the OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro

The OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro have been presented in China at a price starting from about 320 euros to the change for the Reno 11 version and 450 euros (3,499 yuan) at the exchange rate for the Pro variant. At the moment, there is no news on the price and availability of these phones in Spain, where noticeably higher prices are expected after taxes and fees.

