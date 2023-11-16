Suara.com – Oppo is believed to be able to release its newest premium cellphone in the first quarter of 2024. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo Find X7’s AnTuTu score was leaked to the public.

Unmitigated, the AnTuTu score for Oppo’s new smartphone was able to reach 2.2 million points. Please note, the Oppo Find X7 relies on the new flagship chipset from MediaTek.

Vivo recently announced the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro as the world’s first smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 9300 chip. Oppo is preparing the Find As a reminder, the Oppo Find X3 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro were marketed in Indonesia.

It is possible that the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Pro could enter Indonesia. The Oppo Find X7 has now been spotted on benchmark site AnTuTu. The device is listed with the model number Oppo PHZ110.

In total, the Oppo Find X7’s AnTuTu score reached 2,270,677 points. The benchmark listing states that the Oppo Find X7 carries 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G. (Suara.com/Dicky Prastya)

The HP Oppo Find Quoted from Gizmochina, the Oppo Find

The device runs the Android 14 operating system customized into ColorOS 14. The Oppo PHZ110 Find model was previously seen with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 (D9300) chipset, 16 GB RAM, and Android 14 on Geekbench.

The smartphone at that time scored 2,139 points in the single-core test and 7,110 points in the multi-core test. In the official teaser, Oppo confirmed that the Find X7 series will support HyperTone camera optimization and the all-new satellite connectivity.

The higher model, namely the Oppo Find The Pro model also relies on Sony’s new 1-inch LYT-900 camera sensor.

Dimensity 9300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 can compete fiercely in the premium segment. Oppo is set to announce the Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro, and Pad Air 2 tablets on November 23. The Oppo Reno 11 will be powered by the Dimensity 8200 chip, while the Pro model will be equipped with Snapdragon 8+. It is believed that the Oppo Find X7 teaser could appear in December 2023 or early next year.