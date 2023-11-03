It has been more than a year since Oppo presented the previous generation of these headphones, the Oppo Enco Air3 Proand the renewal is more than evident.

One of the first features that attract the most attention of these Oppo headphones is their careful design, with a green color that is very pleasant to the eye. But the Enco Air3 Pro don’t just stop there.

The Chinese company has achieved with the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro some striking headphones, with very good sound quality, average autonomy and, of course, a price that can attract the eyes of many consumers.

After testing them for a few weeks, I think that the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro have arrived to be a great rival to take into account in the mid-range.

Features and technical data sheet of the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro

Oppo Enco Air3 Pro Tipo

In-Ear

Dimensions

Auricular: 33,01×20,3×23,15mm

Case: 65.84×50.45×24.81mm

Weight

Auricular: 4,3g

Total: 47,3g

Microphone

3 per earphone

Drivers

12.4mm Dynamic Unit

107dB @1KHz

Waterproof

IP55

Connections / Codecs

Bluetooth 5.3

LDAC/AAC/SBC

Charge

USB-C / Qi Wireless

1.5h (auriculares)

2h (headphones + charging case)

Battery and autonomy

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Auriculares: 43 mAh

Case: 440mAh

Extras

Active noise cancellation

OPPO Alive Audio (surround sound)

Precio

89€

They are attractive and the fit is perfect

No matter what type of device Oppo releases, there is always one constant: the design has to be groundbreaking and attract attention.

The Oppo Enco Air3 Pro headphones are no exception to this rule; Although they can be obtained in a more traditional white color, there is also a green option, the one you are seeing in this analysis.

Beyond this attractive color, Charging case features clear detail on top lid which gives the impression that its design belongs to a higher category than its price range.

It should also be noted that the company has introduced a new bamboo fiber membranewhich translates into greater lightness, rigidity and elasticity.

Added to this is another detail in the specific design of the headphones, such as the engraving identifying the left and right earbuds –L and R, for the initials in English–. Again, an almost imperceptible point, but it shows the care put by Oppo in this section.

To round out the experience, the same bamboo fiber membrane causes the headphones to have a total weight of 47.3 grams. On a day-to-day basis, the grip is perfect and there should be no problem with water, since they have IP55 resistance.

Finally, the size and weight of the case are not high either and you can transport them anywhere. Additionally, they come with size options on the covers, with sizes S, M and La very positive point.

You can control everything without applications

There are so many and varied product offerings for Android that, in the specific case of each manufacturer, you will almost always have to use a specific application to obtain all the functionalities of the device in question.

With the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro, on the brand’s and OnePlus’ phones you can access the HeyMelody app from its own app store; In other brands that use Android – as in this case – HeyMelody can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

However, as you can see in the notice that appears when you try to connect the headphones from the app, you are Goes directly to the Android headset customization menu.

In this sense, at least in brands other than Oppo and OnePlus, the HeyMelody application is useless. Fortunately, the connection with Android is immediate and allows you to adjust even the smallest detail.

To connect with other devices, it uses Bluetooth 5.3, a great success in this section that results in ultra-fast connections and, consequently, lower latency, at least up to 10 meters away, the maximum allowed.

That said, on a daily basis I have never had interference, for example, when listening to music with my phone in my pocket or backpack. Nevertheless, I have occasionally felt a cut when activating LDACsomething normal.

It has barely been 2 seconds of signal loss when walking around the house with the cell phone in another room. Although I have to say that this has only occurred in this specific situation and can also be explained by other types of interference from home devices.

As I mentioned, in this section it is best to go directly to the Android settings and configure whatever you need as you wish, since they come with functions that make them somewhat special.

Quality sound and plenty of battery

Oppo’s headphones are not only stylish and easy to connect, but they also They arrive with really good sound quality for their price range.

In this sense, it has a 12.4 millimeter driver with a sensitivity of 107 decibels. During the walks, and taking into account that there was a lot of wind at the time of year, interference from outside has not been a problem.

It has the traditional active noise cancellation modes – 49 decibels, in this case – and transparency, which work perfectly, although it also adds others for those looking to access additional functions.

The first of them is the audio LDAC, which allows you to listen to music in high resolution without interruptions; However, battery consumption with this option selected increases considerably.

The second is his way Oppo Alive Audioan algorithm incorporated into the chip that is responsible for offering 360-degree surround sound, again, with its obvious consequence on battery life.

The third of them is called Golden Sound 2.0with which you can have your hearing compensation plan tailored after a hearing scan and a hearing test, so that you get the most out of your headphones.

Logically, activating additional functions means shortening the battery life, in the case of the 43 mAh headphones, and in the 440 mAh charging case.

With fairly normal use, such as talking on the phone or listening to music with active noise cancellation at 70% volume, Its battery can last about 25 hours of playback.; If you activate everything possible, they will last between 15 and 20 hours, depending on the volume.

They are not the best values ​​for the battery of headphones, although the charging duration – with USB type C – is very worth it if you hardly have time to charge them or you have forgotten to put them on at night.

In this case, For a full charge you will need approximately 2 hours if you charge the headphones inside the case; If you only put the latter, the time is reduced by about 30 minutes.

The best of all is that with a half-hour charge you can use them for at least 3 hours.

Versions, offers and price of the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro

The one you have seen here is the green color –Mint Cream–, although you can also get them in white, the most traditional for this type of device.

Regarding availability, the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro arrive for a price of 89 eurosalthough you can surely find them discounted due to some temporary offer.

Review: Is the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro worth buying?

After the test, I think the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro are the headphones that I would have to use in my daily life, for many reasons. The first of them, of course, sound quality and comfort.

But also because of its design, especially in the green color, which is really elegant.

Otherwise, they may be perfect headphones if you are looking not to go to the highest range, where prices end up skyrocketing above 100 euros. In the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro, the quality/price ratio is magnificent.