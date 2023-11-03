Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer has been a success in IMAX theaters and that is why there will be a new opportunity to see it with this technology.

Attention movie lovers! The hit and acclaimed historical film Oppenheimer is back on the big screen starting this Friday. And in a stunning 70mm IMAX format! This is your opportunity to enjoy this masterpiece with the best technology.

This re-release comes at a time of relative calm at the box office, with no major releases scheduled for next weekend. Will it reach 1,000 million in collection? This magical figure seems very difficult to achieve for Oppenheimer, since to date it has reached 946 million dollars, of which 183 were on IMAX screens, so it is very difficult for it to add 54 million in its re-release.

Plus, there’s a new superhero adventure coming up: Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, opening Nov. 10 and taking up most of the IMAX space.

What is the movie about?

The film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), a brilliant physicist who triggered a series of crucial events in human history. In 1926, he was a young doctoral student studying at the University of Cambridge, where he felt homesick and anxious. After leaving a poisoned apple as a kind of revenge against his mentor Patrick Blackett, he completes his doctorate in physics in Germany and meets Werner Heisenberg.

Back in the United States, Oppenheimer teaches at universities and meets his future wife, Katherine Puening (Emily Blunt), while having an on-again, off-again affair with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), a member of the Communist Party. He eventually is recruited by General Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) to lead the Manhattan Project, whose goal is to develop an atomic bomb during World War II, due to the threat of the Nazis also developing nuclear weapons.

As the project progresses, Oppenheimer and Albert Einstein discuss the possibility of the atomic bomb causing a chain reaction that could destroy the world. After Germany’s surrender, the bomb is completed, and the Trinity test is successfully conducted before the Potsdam Conference. President Harry S. Truman decides to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, forcing Japan’s surrender.

Oppenheimer becomes the “father of the atomic bomb.”

As the Cold War rages on, Oppenheimer opposes the development of nuclear weapons, including the hydrogen bomb, putting him at odds with his Manhattan Project colleague Edward Teller. His position generates tensions in a United States in the midst of the Cold War. Lewis Strauss, chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission, seeks to discredit Oppenheimer, using his association with communists and former communists as an argument. This results in the revocation of his security clearance and the loss of his political influence.

Years later, in 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded Oppenheimer the Enrico Fermi Prize as a gesture of political rehabilitation.

