Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman opened the Saudi Arabia – Africa Summit in Riyadh on Friday (10/11/2023). Photo/Sindonews/Andika HM

RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) reiterated his condemnation of Israel’s violations in the Gaza Strip and the forced expulsion of Palestinians in the strip.

“We condemn the violations of international law committed by the Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza,” said the Crown Prince in his opening speech at the Saudi Arabia-Africa Summit at the Royal Palace, Riyadh, on Friday (10/11/2023).

The issue of the Gaza war became the main focus during the Saudi Arabia – Africa Summit which was attended by leaders of African countries. The conference aims to improve strategic and economic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and African countries.

Highlighting the ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and African countries, MBS noted that Saudi Arabia has provided more than USD 45 billion to support development and humanitarian projects in 54 African countries, and added that the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) has provided more than USD450 million in aid to African countries. 46 African countries.

“We are interested in developing cooperation, partnerships and trade relations, and are pleased to announce the launch of the King Salman Development Initiative in Africa,” said MBS.

This initiative will see the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia develop water projects worth $1 billion over a period of 10 years. “We also hope to launch new Saudi investments worth more than USD 25 billion in various fields,” he added.

The Saudi-African Summit which was held played an important role in building strategic cooperation between the two parties in various political, economic, investment, security and cultural fields. This will enhance mutual interests and achieve development and stability.

The Saudi-Africa Summit also shows how Saudi Arabia is trying to become a country that has the trust of the leaders of Arab countries. It is also an opportunity for Saudi to focus on development and the economy.

Moreover, the trade volume between Saudi Arabia and African countries will reach USD 20 billion in 2023. Exports from both parties will reach USD 14 billion, while imports will reach USD 5.8 billion.