Suara.com – Rahmania Astrini opened the Coldplay concert at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023) evening. It was thought that he would sing the song for an hour, but it turned out that the soloist only performed for around 30 minutes.

The singing of Rahmania Astrini’s songs, such as Menua Bersama, Butterfly, Someday, Somewhere, Someplace, Somehow accompanied the audience’s entry into the GBK arena.

Rahmania Astrini appears to open the Coldplay concert at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

“Good evening GBK. There are so many people, O Allah,” said Rahmania Astrini on the SUGBK stage, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Rahmania Astrini doesn’t just sing her own songs. There were also hits by Maliq and D’Essentials, namely Untitled and Chrisye, entitled Aku Cinta Dia, which made the audience sing along.

On that occasion, Rahmania Astrini was grateful for the opportunity to be the opening act at the Coldplay concert.

Rahmania Astrini appears to open the Coldplay concert at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

“Thank you to Coldplay for the opportunity to thank God Almighty,” said Rahmania.

Rahmania Astrini appeared in the middle of the elongated stage. Not only does it run across from left to right, Coldplay’s concert stage is also designed straight forward towards the audience.

In the front center, there is a round stage. So it can make it easier for the audience to watch Chris Martin CS’ performance more closely.