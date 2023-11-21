The board of directors of OpenAI decides to fire Sam Altman, surely with the expectation of a better future for the company. Three days later, an earthquake that is increasingly difficult to control puts the future of the entire company at risk and no one knows what situation it will be in tomorrow. It’s not just his reputation: his finances are also shaky.

Investors consider suing the board. After Altman’s dismissal and the exodus of employees that it caused, including some key roles and the absurd scenario of having three CEOs in three days, OpenAI investors are studying the possibility of suing the board, according to Reuters, considering their options together with legal advisors.

However, that same source, through Paul Weitzel, a law professor at the University of Nebraska, explained that it would be very difficult for this lawsuit to come to fruition, since companies have enough legal scope to make decisions. like this, even if they later prove counterproductive.

Hundreds of millions of dollars. It is the amount that these investors can lose due to the consequences of that dismissal. What was possibly the most promising startup in the world since November 2022 and had moved its product for the end user to a freemium model under subscription, one of the most attractive figures for investors, is still in a tsunami that still has time to calm down.

80% support for Altman. Of OpenAI’s roughly 700 employees, a growing number now exceeding 500 have signed the letter demanding Altman’s return or the board’s dissolution. An example of unparalleled instability that scares away new investors. OpenAI’s existing investors are considering suing the board. What about potential investors? Who puts their money in a company raised against its advice because they miss the CEO they fired?

The influence of 80%. As its employees were responsible for repeating on Twitter, “OpenAI is nothing without its people.” It’s not just a cliché: Minor Myers, a law professor at the University of Connecticut, told Reuters that his employees have more influence than the investors who helped finance the company’s creation.

This is a consequence of OpenAI’s founding principle: “Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity” and other similar phrases can be found on its corporate website. And the open vocation with which it was born has been questioned as it found a business model for a revolutionary product.

The faltering operation. OpenAI was finalizing preparations for a public offering of shares so that its employees could get rid of them in exchange for a handsome income. That movement is in danger, and with it, the valuation that it was going to mean for OpenAI, of 86,000 million dollars.

Attention diverted towards Microsoft. Altman’s signing for the company led by Nadella, together with the percentage of OpenAI that he maintains after his investment at the beginning of the year, makes Microsoft’s position much more attractive. Also from the investor’s point of view. They maintain their leadership in the cloud and corporate environments, they are the second most valuable company in the world in market capitalization only behind Apple, close to three trillion dollars… And now they have Altman directly aligned with their interests.

Featured image | Xataka with Midjourney.

In Xataka | Who is Mira Murati, chosen by OpenAI to take over from Sam Altman and lead a “fluid transition” in the company.