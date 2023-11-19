Monumental mess at OpenAI. The company behind ChatGPT or DALL-E, a benchmark in the burgeoning field of AI and with such an attractive projection that it has even earned it multimillion-dollar support from Microsoft, suffers a corporate earthquake that escalates on the Richter scale, as intense as it is unexpected and accelerated. Since the board of directors announced the sudden dismissal of Sam Altman as CEO on Friday afternoon, the movements and pressures within the American organization have not stopped happening at breakneck speed.

This is reported by media outlets such as Bloomberg, The Verge, The Information, Forbes and The New York Times, which speak of astonishment and even anger among OpenAI investors, threats of resignations and resignations, negotiations for Altman’s reinstatement and even the plans of the latter to launch a new company.

Nothing to do with the “fluid transition” that the company was looking for.

An unexpected decision. On Friday afternoon, OpenAI shook the waters of the technology sector with a major decision: its board of directors fired Sam Altman, until then its executive director and undoubtedly the most visible face of the organization. To justify the change, OpenAI cited a compelling reason: the loss of confidence in the leadership ability of the CEO, whom the board of directors accused of not being “consistently sincere in his communications.”

Altman’s dismissal was accompanied by two equally relevant movements. OpenAI appointed Mira Murati, until then its chief technology officer (CTO), as interim executive director with immediate effect, and almost immediately another of the firm’s heavyweights, Greg Brockman, announced his “resignation.” His departure was also surprising, since shortly before OpenAI had announced that Brockman would leave the presidency of the board, but would remain linked to the company.

Astonishment… and also anger. The decision by the OpenAI board of directors not only raised eyebrows outside the company. The information published since Friday by media such as The Verge or Bloomberg show that it also did so among the investors themselves, who had not been informed before and who were not given the opportunity to comment on Altman’s departure.

The most astonishing case is probably that of Microsoft, which a few months ago announced a “multi-million dollar” investment to promote OpenAI. Bloomberg claims that the CEO of the technology multinational, Satya Nadella, was “surprised” and “furious” when he learned of Sam Altman’s dismissal. At Axios they even go a little further and claim that Microsoft was not aware of OpenAI’s decision until “a minute before” the news broke.

Influential actors. The reaction from Redmond is important because, although Nadella’s team was quick to clarify that it has “a long-term partnership” with OpenAI and “remains committed” to Mira Murati, his position will be key for the company. Semafor assures that at the moment Microsoft has transferred only “a fraction” of the investment of 10,000 million dollars contemplated in OpenAI, a sum that will be divided into tranches and will also be largely substantiated in cloud computing purchases instead of in cash.









Pressure for Altman’s return. If the scenario were not already complicated enough in itself, different information has emerged over the last few hours that points to pressure on the OpenAI board of directors for Altman’s return. The key: a “backlash” from investors, in the words of Forbes, which speaks of movements for the reinstatement of the former CEO and Brockman. The open crisis in the AI ​​company would have even led to the resignation of at least three senior researchers. And they might not be the last casualties.

Pressures and steps back. At the moment, most of this information is based on leaks or even rumors, without an official statement from the companies. The same news slips the ability of investors to apply pressure through the resignations of researchers, the withholding of cloud computing credits from Microsoft or even a lawsuit.

What media outlets such as The Verge and TechCrunch have agreed on in recent hours is that these movements would have taken effect and the OpenAI board would already be in contact with Altman for his reinstatement as executive director. This was confirmed by several people close to the negotiations. What’s more, in a recent update The Verge reported that the board would be willing to resign and allow the return of both Altman and Brockman.









Back… But with OpenAI? It seems impossible, but the story gets even more complicated. The reason: Altman would be thinking about returning, yes, but not to take charge of OpenAI. The former manager would have already shared with investors his plans to launch a new AI company. At least that is what the sources consulted by The Information maintain, which advances the possibility of Brockman joining the new project. The New York Times points out along similar lines.

Advancing what Altman’s next step will be is, however, complicated. Over the last few hours, information has emerged that speaks of “optimism” among those who want the manager to return to OpenAI. Others slip that Altman is still “ambivalent” about that possibility and would require changes in governance.

Internal disputes. Although it has not been even 48 hours since Altman’s dismissal, the leaks about what happened at OpenAI have occurred in a cascade and at dizzying speed. And not all of them focus on their future. Some point to the reasons for the dismissal, which would be related to tensions and power struggles within the organization. Specifically, two names are pointed out, in addition to Altman: Adam D’Angelo, executive director of Quora; and co-founder Ilya Sutskever.

Bloomberg speaks of increasingly evident disagreements related to crucial organizational issues, such as the balance between keeping technology secure and making it profitable. On the table there would be issues such as the speed in the development of generative AI or the commercialization of products.

In and out movements. According to the agency, Sam Altman’s departure would have taken place after he sought to raise billions of dollars to launch an artificial intelligence chip startup that allows it to compete with processors manufactured by Nvidia Corp and contacts with SoftBank to invest in a hardware manufacturing company. Meanwhile, movements are taking place in competing companies, with the launch of Elon Musk’s new AI and Google’s support for Anthropic, ChatGPT’s competitor.

