On Friday afternoon, many were surprised by the unexpected departure of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman from the company, in news that has not only convulsed the media and technology lovers, but has also meant a hard blow to the company’s workers.

According to comments from The Information, the company OpenAI held a general meeting at its headquarters in San Francisco with all employees, where interim CEO Mira Murati wanted to reassure employees by telling them that the search for a new CEO was underway.

But just a few hours later, OpenAI co-founder and president, Greg Brockmanpublished a statement in X in which he revealed that he had submitted his resignation to the board of directors after learning of the dismissal of his partner.

Curiously, the OpenAI board of directors relieved Greg Brockman himself of his position, but he asked him to stay in the company since he was a fundamental piece.

On the other hand, Microsoft employees were also shocked and surprised by Altman’s departure.

Microsoft employees working on OpenAI-related projects were not notified that the CEO had been fired. It is worth clarifying that Altman He served as the company’s main contact link with Microsoft employees.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote: “We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and we remain committed to our partnership. and with Mira. and the team. Together, we will continue to bring the significant benefits of this technology to the world.”

According to The Information It appears that Altman’s dismissal was due to an internal disagreement over the company’s direction regarding focusing on profits over safety..

Both Brockman and Altman have issued a joint statement in the last few hours on the social network X as you can see below.

It is likely that there will be more news about this in the next few hours because the departure of these important OpenAI personalities has caused an earthquake within the sector.