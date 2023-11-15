ChatGPT continues to sweep, and this is demonstrated by breaking news: those responsible for OpenAI have announced what they have had to “pause” new subscriptions to its premium service, ChatGPT Plus, due to the excess demand that has been generated in the service.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, explained in a tweet that “the increase in usage after DevDay has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience.”









Still, he explained, it is possible sign up for a mailing list so that as soon as subscriptions are activated again it will be possible to register for the payment service.

A few days ago OpenAI held its first major event for developers, OpenAI DevDay, and presented important improvements, including GPT-4 Turbo and its promising new “app store”, the GPT Store.

This latest development is especially powerful because it allows you to create custom GPTs to specifically leverage them in a wide variety of fields.

Thus, it is possible to easily create —and without knowing how to program— a GPT to plan trips for us, one to act as a private mathematics teacher for our children or another who, for example, analyzes our website and help us with SEO. On platforms like Twitter it is already possible to see how many users have already created all types of GPTs for all kinds of purposes.

Accessing that capacity has therefore become the new phenomenon within the phenomenon that was already ChatGPT, and the demand seems to have been so great that in OpenAI They have preferred to pause those new subscriptions to ensure that current subscribers are not harmed by such high demand. This decision comes days after ChatGPT was temporarily taken offline due to both high demand and a series of DDoS attacks.

