On November 30, 2022, OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT. Neither they nor anyone else could have imagined the revolution that this chatbot would cause throughout the world, and at OpenAI they have experienced especially turbulent times in recent weeks. On this first anniversary of ChatGPT, however, everything seems to be back on track. More or less.

Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI (but will not be on the board). This “new version” of OpenAI comes after the entrepreneur’s dismissal and subsequent return to the company he helped found. In an official message published yesterday, OpenAI clarifies the new structure of the company, which is actually very similar to the old one. The most notable thing, without a doubt, is that Sam Altman is once again the CEO of OpenAI, but curiously he will not be on its board of directors. Altman himself published a message on X remembering how ChatGPT was launched a year ago today and concluding with “what a year this has been…”.









Murati and Brockman return to their positions. As with Altman, both Mira Murati – who was interim CEO just a few hours after the dismissal – and Greg Brockman – who resigned after learning of the dismissal – return to their previous positions: Murati is once again the CTO of OpenAI, and Brockman its president .

New advice. The previous council was chaired by Bret Taylor, and consisted of Larry Summers, Tasha McCauley, Helen Toner, Adam D’Angelo, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever and Altman himself. Now the “initial” council will have only three members: Taylor, Summers and D’Angelo.





Sutskever is left out of the picture, at least apparently.

Sutskever leaves the board. Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist at OpenAI and one of the driving forces behind Altman’s dismissal—although he later regretted it—is leaving the board. Altman indicated in that announcement that he does not hold “any grudge” against Sutskever, and states that the company hopes to “continue its working relationship” with him, without specifying whether he will maintain his previous position. A priori he is outside the photo published by Brockman in which he claimed that he, Altman and Murati were “building this together.”

McCauley and Toner off council. Tasha McCauley is off the board. She is known to be an advocate of effective altruism, an intellectual movement that warns of the risks posed by AI. Nor will Helen Toner, director of the Center for Security and Emerging Technologies at Georgetown University, be on it. Toner had even co-published a study warning of the risks of OpenAI developments, something Altman publicly complained about.

Toner talks about the crisis. Helen Toner announced separately his “resignation” – it doesn’t seem like that according to OpenAI’s announcement – from the council, and he gave his vision of the crisis. “Our decision concerned the board’s ability to effectively oversee the company,” he explained. “While there has been speculation, we were not motivated by a desire to slow down OpenAI’s work.” He will continue working in his field, wishes the OpenAI team the best, and hopes that “our paths will cross many times in the coming years.”

Microsoft will be on the board… as an observer. The company led by Satya Nadella will have a seat on the board, but at the moment it will not have the right to vote and it is not known if the situation will change. It is a strange decision considering the estimated investment of $13 billion that has theoretically made the Redmond company control 49% of OpenAI shares.

Altman and the “unfortunate leak” of Q*. In a short and unrevealing interview with Altman in The Verge, the OpenAI CEO acknowledged that “our governance structure had a clear problem.” He also explained that when OpenAI wanted him to return as CEO, he first felt “hurt and furious”, but within a few minutes he was clear that he wanted to return. He did not give further details about the reasons for the dismissal and wanted to support the independent investigation into that process. He also talked about the leak of the Q* model, which he said had been “an unfortunate leak” without confirming or denying whether or not it was actually revolutionary.

What is the future of OpenAI. Altman ended his message by stating that they will turn “this crisis into an opportunity,” and made it clear that they will continue to launch products because “it is important that people can experience the benefits and promise of AI.” He mentions security efforts, and ends with a message to all of his employees: “I look forward to finishing the job of building a beneficial AGI with all of you: the best team in the world, the best mission in the world.”

