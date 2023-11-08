At his eye-catching conference for developers, OpenAI DevDay, Sam Altman announced two important news: the launch of GPT-4 Turbo and the promising launch of his own application store, the GPT Store. In reality there was another surprise: a price drop that, of course, is not for everyone.

Price war. After the presentation of GPT-4 Turbo, Sam Altman spent a few minutes giving one of the most pleasant surprises of the day: the price reduction of this chatbot’s API, which is now three times cheaper for input tokens ( which means that we can, for example, use long texts to summarize them and that does not cost us a fortune) and twice as cheap for the output tokens (GPT-4 Turbo can give answers twice as long as before at the same price) .

But only for the API. Unfortunately, that price reduction affects the API, but not end users: the ChatGPT Plus subscription, for example, was not affected. The measure is aimed at developers of solutions based on GPT-4 Turbo, and is a direct and powerful way to convince these developers to bet on this solution.

Cheaper, but also better. That supervitaminized version called GPT-4 Turbo not only reduces its prices, but is more powerful and versatile than GPT-4. To start with, it has a context window of up to 128k tokens, which is fantastic, but it is also more up-to-date (until April 2023) and integrates both DALL-E 3, GPT4-V (image inputs) and Whisper into the API. The responses are also up to two times faster, which demonstrates the evolution of the model.

But competitors are pressing . The prices of the alternatives are even better: GPT-4 Turbo will charge $3 for one million input tokens (context window of 16K tokens), while PaLM 2 charges $0.5 for each million characters (one token consists of several characters, so it is difficult to equate and they do not specify context window). Claude 2 charges $11.02 per million tokens (but with a much more powerful 100K token context window). And then we have LLaMA 2 from Meta, which is Open Source and available completely free of charge.

If you can’t beat your enemy, lower prices. The move is a unique threat to OpenAI’s current competitors. Among them, Google and its LLM PaLM 2 stand out, but also the increasingly interesting Anthropic (in which both Google and Amazon have invested). Here it is evident that what OpenAI wants is for its API to be the most popular among those who develop artificial intelligence applications. As Ballmer would say: “Developers, developers, developers!”

Chatbots should get cheaper. If it is cheaper for companies to offer their chatbots and AI applications based on GPT-4 Turbo, it would be reasonable for those chatbots to also lower the price, but it is not clear that this will happen because everyone is starting to really cash in on these solutions. We have a good example in Microsoft and its Copilot 365. The Redmond company, which invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and which allows the latter to be based on Azure infrastructure, is not going to miss the opportunity to make its investment profitable .

