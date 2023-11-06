In its first major event for developers, OpenAI announced this Monday ChatGPT Turbo. This is a new large language model (LLM) that promises to address some of the weaknesses of the previous models, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

Sam Altman, the company’s CEO, assures that GPT-4 Turbo exceeds the 32K context length that its most advanced model available to date was capable of supporting. GPT-4 in its Turbo version has a huge context length of 128K.

GPT-4 is now more capable, it is now “Turbo”

When we talk about context length we are talking about tokens and each token can equivalent to a word or phrase. Therefore, the greater the context length, the greater the prompt that the model can interpret to give us an answer.





Sam Altman at OpenAI’s first major developer event

In general terms, because the calculation can vary depending on the prompt, 1,000 tokens are equivalent to about 750 words. So when we talk about a context length of 128K we are talking about more than 300 words of a standard book, as explained by OpenAI.

