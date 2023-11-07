It seems incredible that ChatGPT has only been with us for a year, and it has already changed the world. OpenAI wanted to celebrate it with its first developers conference, where it presented custom artificial intelligence. Hereinafter We will be able to create our own personalized ChatGPT, called GPT, without needing to know how to program.

These GPTs will be able to be sold in the new GPT Store that OpenAI is going to open shortly. If they are successful, you will be able to make a lot of money with them.

After the emergence of generative and general artificial intelligence in 2023, now comes custom artificial intelligence. The possibility of creating your own generative AI.

Create your own GPT, and sell it

OpenAI calls GPT a custom version of ChatGPT created by userswithout needing to know how to program.

Creating a GPT is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it additional instructions and knowledge, and choosing what it can do, such as search the Internet, create images, or analyze data.

Some GPT examples created by OpenAI are an AI that teaches you how to quickly play any board game, another that knows everything about doing laundry, a GPT that teaches mathematics to children, or that creates stickers for WhatsApp.

These GPTs can be exchanged in the new GPT Store, which will open in December, and there will be a ranking with the most popular and the most useful. Also we will have the possibility of selling themalthough OpenAI has not revealed prices or earnings.

OpenAI ensures that privacy is its top priority. Chats created with GPTs will not be shared with the creator of said GPT. If they use an external API, you can decide what data you want to share with that API.

GPTs will be able to integrate Actions, which are like browser extensionsto integrate into applications, or provide them with extra functions.

Paying ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise users can start creating GPTs today. OpenAI wants to offer them “to more users” in the future.

Other news from OpenAI DevDay

In addition to custom artificial intelligence, with the GPT, and the GPT Store, OpenAI has announced other news at its first developer conference.

Presented by the company’s CEO, Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also attended. You can see it in this video:

Altman has revealed that more than 100 million users use ChatGPT every week. Two million developers use OpenAI tools, and 460 of the Fortune 500 companies (the richest in the world) already use its products.

The main novelty has been GPT-4 Turbothe most advanced version of the GPT language model, which is faster, handles more tokens, and It is updated with data that reaches until April 2023. GPT-4 is only updated until 2021.

In addition, Sam Altman has announced a price drop for developers, who will pay three times less for input tokens, and two times less for output tokens.

OpenAI is also going to legally protect its clients. If someone sues a paying ChatGPT user for copyright infringement, OpenAI will handle the defense and pay legal costs.

A very fruitful OpenAI developer conference, where Customized artificial intelligence, with GPTs created by users, and the GPT Store, have been the big stars.