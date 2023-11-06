We live in a world where app stores have become part of our daily lives. We find them in smart phonescomputers, televisions, among other devices, and help us discover and download apps designed to meet specific needs.

Among the best known we find the App Store, Play Store and Microsoft Store. Now, however, a new store has just appeared on the scene: the GPT Store. This is a place where we can find thousands of personalized versions of ChatGPT created by the community.

GPT Store, the OpenAI application store

This Monday we just witnessed a new step by OpenAI to continue standing out in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). The company led by Sam Altman, which launched ChatGPT in November 2022, will allow users themselves to create different versions of the bot.

When Altman took the stage at the company’s first major developer event, he said that today’s announcements would attempt to respond to certain user feedback. Some of them, according to the executive, asked for greater customization of the chatbot.

ChatGPT is in itself a huge system, very capable and full of information available to users. However, making the bot behave in a certain way to provide certain results can take a lot of time and work. This is changing.





Some ChatGPT customization examples

People will be able to create their own custom ChatGPTs, called GPTs, to perform specific tasks. Among the examples that the firm has offered we find Tech Advisor, a bot programmed to help us solve computer problems or Sticker Whiz, which turns ideas into stickers.

As we can see, the limit is set by the users themselves and their creativity, so it is expected that there will be thousands GPT available in the store. At this point it will no longer be necessary to be a “prompt engineer” to get the most out of the model, since someone will do it for you.





Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

And, if you wish, you can also create your own personalized ChatGPT starting today from chat.openai.com/create. In this case, OpenAI assures, it is not necessary to have programming knowledge, but rather some prompting skill (ability to write instructions), and ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT Enterprise.





More of the ChtGPT applications that we can find in the GPT Store

This brings us to the next point. All these applications may be published in the GPT Store, a kind of Play Store o App Store of conversational bots. And we mention these platforms as an example because they may have a lot in common. It will not be a simple app distribution system.

On the contrary, OpenAI says that its GPT Store will have a search system to find different GPTs and will even provide its store with a ranking of the best. There will also be categories such as productivity, education, fun, among others, and developers will be able to earn money with them.

Certainly, there are still many questions to be resolved. For example, what will the platform business scheme and how it can be used in the different ecosystems (Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux). The doubts will begin to clear up “at the end of the month” when the store is officially launched.

Images: Mariia Shalabaieva

